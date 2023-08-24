New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ACE Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486538/?utm_source=GNW

, UCB (Schwarz Pharma Inc.), Solvay Pharmaceuticals B.V., Endo International, and Otto Brandes GmbH.



The global ACE inhibitors market is expected to grow from $6.57 billion in 2022 to $6.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ACE inhibitors market is expected to reach $8.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The ACE inhibitors market consists of sales of various drugs including zofenopril, perindopril, enalapril, trandolapril.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



ACE inhibitors, also known as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, refer to a type of medication used to treat and manage hypertension.They function by stopping the body’s enzyme from generating angiotensin II, a chemical that constricts blood vessels and raises blood pressure.



Its basic function is to relax the veins and arteries to reduce blood pressure.



North America was the largest region in the ACE inhibitors market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main types of ACE inhibitors are sulfhydryl-containing agents, dicarboxylate-containing agents, and phosphonate-containing agents.Sulfhydryl-containing agents are chemical compounds that possess a sulfhydryl group (-SH) within their structure.



The several types of drugs included are ramipril, enalapril, benazepril, fosinopril, captopril, moexipril, and others, which are available in various forms of dosage, including oral tablets and oral solutions. These are used in several applications, such as heart failure, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, heart attack, and others, and are used by various end-users, including hospitals, online drug stores, and others.



The increasing prevalence of hypertension disorders is expected to drive the growth of the ACE inhibitors market going forward.High blood pressure, medically known as hypertension, is a condition characterized by elevated pressure within the blood vessels.



ACE inhibitors, also known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, are a group of medications utilized to treat and control hypertension.These medications function by relaxing the blood vessels, resulting in a reduction in blood pressure and an improvement in blood flow.



For instance, in March 2023, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, approximately 1.28 billion adults between the ages of 30 and 79 were affected by hypertension worldwide, with a majority (two-thirds) residing in low- and middle-income nations. In the past 30 years, there has been an increase of 650 million people aged 30-79 who have hypertension. An estimated 46% of adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition, lacking a diagnosis. Over the last 30 years, the number of adults aged 30-79 who have hypertension has increased by 650 million. An estimated 46% of persons with hypertension are unaware of their condition since they are not diagnosed. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of hypertension disorders is driving the growth of the ACE inhibitors market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the ACE inhibitors market.Major companies operating in the ACE inhibitors market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in February 2023, Travere Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced FDA approval of FILSPARI™ (sparsentan), a first-of-its-kind non-immunosuppressive therapy for use in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).These treatments include systemic glucocorticoids, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and antihypertensive medications, including angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs).



It is the only non-immunosuppressive therapy approved and a once-daily oral medicine designed to treat adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease development and who typically have a UPCR of less than 1.5 g/g and proteinuria.



In March 2020, Atnahs Pharma, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, acquired the commercial rights to established hypertension medicines from AstraZeneca for $350 million.This transaction helps AstraZeneca achieve its goal of realizing value from its portfolio of older non-core products, allowing for more investment in innovative medications.



The drugs that have been divested include Inderal (propranolol), Tenormin (atenolol), Tenoretic (a combination of atenolol and chlorthalidone), Zestril (lisinopril), and Zestoretic (a mixture of lisinopril and hydrochlorothiazide).Zestoretic, often known as hydrochlorothiazide, is a diuretic and ACE inhibitor used to treat hypertension.



AstraZeneca is a UK-based biopharmaceutical business engaged in producing ACE inhibitors.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The ACE inhibitors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ACE inhibitors market statistics, including ACE inhibitors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ACE inhibitors market share, detailed ACE inhibitors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ACE inhibitors industry. This ACE inhibitors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

