Allworth Financial Appoints Tom Naratil to its Board of Directors

Folsom, California, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, one of the ten fastest growing RIAs in America[1], announced it has named financial services industry veteran Tom Naratil as a member of the company's board of directors. Naratil was recently named as an Operating Partner for Lightyear Capital (“Lightyear), the New York-based private equity firm that currently sponsors Allworth Financial alongside Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (“Ontario Teachers”).



“We strongly believe that we are set up to succeed today and into the future,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “Tom has tremendous experience in our space, and his guidance and input will be invaluable in helping Allworth take the next step in our mission to serve millions of families across America.”



“One of the many benefits of partnering with firms like Lightyear and Ontario Teachers’ is the access we get to leaders like Tom,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “We are excited about his decision to join our board and look forward to his many contributions.”



Previously, Mr. Naratil was Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management, President of UBS Americas, and a member of UBS Group AG’s Executive Board. Mr. Naratil is a Finance Senior Fellow in the Department of Social Sciences at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He holds a BA from Yale University and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

Allworth Financial, with over $18 billion in AUM, and clients in all 50 states, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. In 2021, the firm was again honored by the National Business Research Institute with its Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.



With its direct and educational approach to advising, award winning Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With over $18 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement. For more information, visit https://allworthpartners.com/

