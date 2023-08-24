BUREAU VERITAS - Number of shares and voting rights as of July 31, 2023

| Source: BUREAU VERITAS BUREAU VERITAS

Neuilly-sur-Seine, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – August 24, 2023

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights
31/07/2023 453,799,520 Theoretical number of voting rights: 623,973,240

Number of exercisable voting rights: 623,786,403

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2023.
                

        

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Immeuble Newtime Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 40/52 boulevard du Parc www.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,449,462.40 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine  
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France  

 

Attachment


Attachments

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of July 31 2023 (0.13 Mo)