APTIM Ranked in Top 10 Environmental Management and Nuclear Waste Firms by ENR

Baton Rouge, La., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM, a leading environmental solutions firm based in Baton Rouge, La., ranked number 9 in environmental management and number 10 in nuclear waste by Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 200 Environmental Firms list. The global rankings showcase the firm’s mission to enhance the quality of the environment and infrastructure of communities through providing innovative, comprehensive solutions for environmental, resilience, and decommissioning projects.

APTIM is ranked as number 9 in the category Top 10 Environmental Firms by Market Segment: Environmental Management. APTIM offers a broad range of environmental services, including compliance, permitting, and licensing; laboratory operations; site assessment, remediation, and closure; solid waste management; waste minimization; and sustainability.

“At APTIM, our aim is first and foremost to enhance our clients’ sustainability and resilience,” said APTIM Vice President of Compliance & Permitting Greg Butler. “This ranking honors our team’s success in delivering on this mission and supporting our clients in their compliance and business needs while protecting the environment for generations to come.”

APTIM is also ranked as number 10 in the category Top 10 Environmental Firms by Market Segment: Nuclear Waste, which ENR defines as nuclear or radioactive materials remediation, storage, disposal, and/or management. APTIM offers a full range of services for decommissioning and remediating radiological and nuclear sites and facilities, managing nuclear materials, and transporting hazardous waste. The firm’s history of cleaning up legacy sites began over 30 years ago and includes clients such as the U.S. Department of Energy, Army Corps of Engineers, and Department of Defense.

“What sets APTIM apart is our expertise, quality of work and service, and safety culture. We begin every decommissioning project with an engineering assessment to determine the most cost-effective, safe, and efficient approach,” said APTIM Senior Vice President of Nuclear Decommissioning David Lowe. “Successfully executing projects using our proven approach results in follow-on federal deactivation and decommissioning contracts.”

In addition, APTIM is number 20 in the category Top 20 Environmental Firms by Market Segment: Hazardous Waste, which ENR defines hazardous/solid waste as chemical, industrial, and non-hazardous waste remediation, management, and/or disposal, as well as asbestos or lead abatement. The firm placed as number 38 in the overall Top 200 Environmental Firms category. The firm rank is based on the percentage of gross revenue in 2022 as reported from environmental services.

The Top 200 Environmental Firms list, published every July, showcases the leaders of the global environmental services market. ENR ranks the firms by the previous year’s revenue in categories that range from hazardous and nuclear waste cleanup to environmental sciences and water-wastewater treatment facility design and construction.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm with headquarters in Baton Rouge, La. We specialize in environmental services, resilience, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure. Our dedicated teammates apply their experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.