Inferior Vena Cava Filters Global Market Report 2023

The global inferior vena cava filters market is expected to grow from $4.74 billion in 2022 to $5.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The inferior vena cava filters market is expected to reach $8.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The inferior vena cava filters market consists of sales of resorbable IVC filters, Polydioxanone (PPDO) IVC filters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An inferior vena cava filter refers to a small device that stops blood clots from going into the lungs through the inferior vena cava, a large vein in the body. The inferior vena cava brings deoxygenated blood back to the heart and lungs and the inferior vena cava filter catches any blood clots that pass through them before it could reach the heart or lungs.



North America was the largest region in the inferior vena cava filters market in 2022. The regions covered in inferior vena cava filters report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of inferior vena cava filters are retrievable inferior vena cava(IVC) filters and permanent inferior vena cava(IVC) filters.Retrievable inferior vena cava filters are filters that permit percutaneous removal when the risk of blood clot resolves.



The various materials include non-ferromagnetic materials and ferromagnetic materials. These are used in various applications such as the treatment of venous thromboembolism (vte), prevention of pulmonary embolism (pe), and others and used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The increase in the prevalence of venous thromboembolism is expected to propel the inferior vena cava filter market going forward.Venous thromboembolism (VTE) refers to blood clots in the veins that can cause disability and death if not treated.



Inferior vena cava filters are devices used to stop the blood clot from traveling to the heart or lungs, thereby preventing venous thromboembolism.For instance, in February 2023, according to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Georgia-based public health agency, about 900,000 people could be affected due to venous thromboembolism.



Further, around 60,000 to 100,000 Americans die every year due to venous thromboembolism. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of venous thromboembolism is driving the growth of the inferior vena cava filter market.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the inferior vena cava filter market.Major companies operating in the inferior vena cava filter market are developing new and innovative devices to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Royal Philips, a subsidy of Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Netherland-based conglomerate corporation, introduced Philips’ CavaClear laser sheath, which is approved by The United States Food and Drug Administration, a US-based government agency. This product uses ultraviolet laser energy to remove tissue and assist in IVC filter removal. The technical success rate of this device is 96%, compared to previous removal methods.



In August 2021, Hellman & Friedman (H&F), a US-based private equity company acquired Cardinal Health’s cordis business for approximately $1 billion.With this acquisition, Hellman & Friedman (H&F) aims to expand its portfolio with an independent Cordis company, combined with an innovative approach to bring differentiated products to the market that create incremental value for the customers and investors.



Cardinal Health is a US-based company that manufactures IVC filters.



The countries covered in the inferior vena cava filters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



