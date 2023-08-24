SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Queens, New York

Queens, NY, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace College Point, located in and serving the College Point community in the borough of Queens, New York.

The newly built class A facility is strategically located at 131-21 14th Avenue and offers 131,691 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x30’. Already in the vicinity of dense residential neighborhoods with a substantially below average self-storage supply of less than 2.5 square feet/capita, the facility is less than two miles from a 13-building, 29-acre mixed-use development that will bring more than 1700 residential units to the area.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Empire State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am thrilled to announce that SecureSpace College Point is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “New York City is traditionally a high-barrier, high-value market, so we are excited to be expanding our footprint even further in the area, and to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of this underserved and fast-growing community.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace College Point is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





