Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global follicular lymphoma treatment market is expected to grow from $2.59 billion in 2022 to $2.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The follicular lymphoma treatment market is expected to reach $3.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The follicular lymphoma treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing drugs, medications, diagnostic devices, radiation therapy equipment, surgical instruments, and devices.Therapies that are used in the treatment of follicular lymphoma.



The follicular lymphoma treatment market includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and supportive care.



Follicular lymphoma treatment refers to the medical interventions and therapies aimed at managing and combating the progression of follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by abnormal cell growth in the lymphatic system.The medication is often administered into a vein (intravenously).



Radiation therapy can be used to treat early-stage follicular lymphoma.



North America was the largest region in the follicular lymphoma treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in follicular lymphoma treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types treatments of follicular lymphoma treatment are monoclonal antibodies, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, alkylating agents, nucleoside analogues, anthracycline derivatives, and others.Monoclonal antibodies refer to laboratory-produced proteins designed to mimic the immune system’s ability to target specific substances in the body.



It is used in follicular lymphoma treatment to target specific proteins on the surface of cancer cells and stimulate the immune system’s response. The various products of follicular lymphoma treatment include tablets, capsules, injectables, and others that are administered through oral, parenteral, and other route of administration provided in hospitals, oncology centers, ambulatory care centers, academic research institutes, and others.



The rising prevalence of follicular lymphoma is expected to propel the growth of the follicular lymphoma treatment market moving forward.The prevalence of follicular lymphoma refers to the total number or proportion of individuals within a specific population diagnosed with follicular lymphoma at a given time or over a particular period.



This shift has resulted from the rise in the aging population, genetic predisposition, improved diagnostic techniques, and increased awareness and screening.Follicular lymphoma treatment helps reduce the prevalence of follicular lymphoma by addressing the disease at various stages and aids in disease treatment and progression.



The rise in the incidence of follicular lymphoma is boosting the growth of the follicular lymphoma treatment market.For instance, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based Voluntary organization, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of indolent follicular lymphoma, is the most frequent cancer in the US, accounting for around 4% of all cancers.



The American Cancer Society projects that NHL will be diagnosed in approximately 80,550 persons (44,880 men and 35,670 women). This includes both adults and children. Therefore, the rising prevalence of follicular lymphoma is driving the growth of the follicular lymphoma treatment market.



Technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of follicular lymphoma are a key trend-gaining opportunity in the follicular lymphoma treatment market.Companies operating in the follicular lymphoma treatment market are adopting advanced diagnoses and treatments for follicular lymphoma to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Genentech Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, received FDA approval for Lunsumio, a novel bispecific antibody for treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. This antibody is a new class of fixed-duration cancer treatment immunotherapy, and it is a readily available and off-the-shelf treatment options patients are not needed to wait to receive this immunotherapy treatment. The FDA approval is based on positive results from the Lunsumio Phase II GO29781 research in persons with extensively pretreated FL, particularly those at high risk of illness progression or unresponsive to prior treatments.



In June 2022, Ipsen, a France-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Epizyme Inc. for $247 million. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Ipsen’s portfolio by adding a pipeline of therapeutic products, commercialized and follicular lymphoma treatment drugs. Epizyme Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and oncology drug developer company, including follicular lymphoma medicines.



The countries covered in the follicular lymphoma treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The follicular lymphoma treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides follicular lymphoma treatment market statistics, including follicular lymphoma treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an follicular lymphoma treatment market share, detailed follicular lymphoma treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the follicular lymphoma treatment industry. This follicular lymphoma treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

