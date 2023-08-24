FIRST LIGHT ACQUISITION GROUP, INC. Further Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 28, 2023 at 10:30 am ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (NYSE: FLAG) (“FLAG”) today announced that it reconvened and then further adjourned, without conducting any other business, its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern time (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting was previously convened and adjourned on August 22, 2023.



The adjourned Special Meeting will be held via the same live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/firstlightacquisition/2023.

The Special Meeting is being held to consider and vote on, among other things, the business combination transaction between FLAG and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Calidi”), pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated January 9, 203, as amended, by and among FLAG, FLAG Merger Sub, Inc., a Nevada corporation and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of FLAG, Calidi, and certain other parties thereto. The Business Combination and the proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting are further described in FLAG’s proxy statement/prospectus dated August 4, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Proxy Statement is available in the Investor Resources section of FLAG’s website as well as on www.sec.gov.

Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders who held FLAG common stock as of the record date of July 11, 2023 can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

There is no change to the location, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the Special Meeting.

If you are a stockholder and have any questions about how to vote or direct a vote in respect of your shares of FLAG Common Stock, you may call MacKenzie Partners, Inc., FLAG’s proxy solicitor, at (212) 929-5500 (Call Collect) or (800) 322-2885 (Call Toll Free) or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

