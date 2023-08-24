New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486522/?utm_source=GNW

The global anti-snoring devices market is expected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2022 to $1.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The anti-snoring devices market is expected to reach $2.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The anti-snoring devices market consists of sales of external nasal dilators, non-custom mandibular advancement devices, custom-made mandibular advancement devices, 3-unit bridges, 4-unit bridges, Maryland bridges, cantilever bridges, complete dentures, partial dentures, temporary abutments, definitive abutments, straps, strips, mouthguards, and side sleepers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-snoring devices are tools that prevent snoring.They are used to adjust the snorer’s sleeping posture or wake the sleeper when snoring starts.



They may be worn on, in, or around the nose or mouth.



North America was the largest region in the anti-snoring devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anti-snoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of anti-snoring devices are mandibular advancement devices (MADs), tongue retaining devices (TRD), nasal dilators, chin straps, position control, pillow, tongue stabilizing devices (TSD), and expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP).Mandibular advancement devices (MADS) temporarily advance the jaw and tongue by bringing the tongue forward, making the airway wider to relieve throat tightness and stop snoring and sleep apnea, which is used to treat sleep apnea and snoring.



The surgical procedures include uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UP3), laser-assisted uvula palatoplasty (LAUP), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), sclerotherapy, pillar, and others are done for men and women aged between 40 and 59 years, 60 and above years, and below 40 years by hospitals, community healthcare, sleep clinics, home healthcare, and others.



The increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the anti-snoring devices market going forward.Obesity refers to weight gain that is abnormal or excessive and poses a health risk.



Anti-snoring devices like mouthpieces assist obese people to control snoring by moving the jaw forward and preventing the tongue from slipping back and obstructing the airway.For instance, according to the World Obesity Federation, a United Nations agency, around 770 million adults worldwide were obese in 2020, and that number is expected to rise to over one billion by 2030.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of the anti-snoring devices market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-snoring market.Companies operating in the anti-snoring market are innovating their products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies LLC, a UK-based medical technology company, launched the eXciteOSA daytime therapy to treat patients 18 years of age and older for mild obstructive sleep apnea and snoring.This is the first gadget designed to increase tongue muscle function while the patient is awake.



This will help prevent the tongue from falling backward and blocking the airway while the patient is sleeping.



In October 2021, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., a US-based computer and electronics manufacturing company, acquired Zyppah for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enabled KNOS to enhance the quality of life for the more than 90 million adults in the USA who snore. Zyppah is a US-based medical equipment company that provides sleep apnea and snoring solutions.



The countries covered in the anti-snoring devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anti-snoring device market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-snoring device market statistics, including the anti-snoring device industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-snoring device market share, detailed anti-snoring device market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-snoring device industry. This anti-snoring device market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

