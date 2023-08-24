New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486519/?utm_source=GNW

The global thrombectomy devices market is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2022 to $1.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The thrombectomy devices market is expected to reach $1.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The thrombectomy devices market consists of sales of mechanical thrombectomy, and aspiration thrombectomy.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Thrombectomy devices refer to vacuum aspiration to remove the occlusive clot in acute ischemic stroke. Surgical thrombectomy includes pulling or sucking out the clot with a specially developed clot removal device introduced through a catheter to restore blood flow.



North America was the largest region in the thrombectomy devices market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in thrombectomy devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of thrombectomy devices are aspiration thrombectomy devices, mechanical thrombectomy devices, ultrasonic thrombectomy devices, and others.Aspiration thrombectomy devices are medical devices used to remove blood clots or thrombi from blood vessels.



These are used in various applications such as cardiovascular applications, peripheral applications, and neurovascular applications and are used by hospitals, surgical centers, ambulatory, academia, and contract research organizations(cros).



An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the thrombectomy devices market going forward.Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias.



Thrombectomy is a procedure used to remove blood clots that have formed within blood vessels, including those in cardiovascular diseases such as acute ischemic stroke and acute myocardial infarction (heart attack); as a result, an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases increases the demand for thrombectomy devices.For instance, in January 2023, according to a report shared by the American Heart Association, a US-based non-profit organization that supports cardiovascular medical research, 928,741 people died in the United States in 2020 as a result of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which was reported as the primary cause of death.



Worldwide mortality from CVD was estimated at 19.05 million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disease devices is driving the growth of the thrombectomy devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the thrombectomy devices market.Companies operating in the thrombectomy devices market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, CERENOVUS, a US-based company engaged in neurovascular care and part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, launched EMBOGUARD, a next-generation balloon guide catheter.This is used in endovascular procedures, including those for patients with acute ischemic stroke.



EMBOGUARD is the latest addition to join CERENOVUS Stroke Solutions, a suite of technologies designed with compatibility in mind to assist physicians in performing mechanical thrombectomy procedures. The EMBOGUARDTM Balloon Guide Catheter is intended to improve clot clearance by regulating blood flow locally during MT operations. Balloon guide catheters improve first-pass recanalization, shorten the surgery, and lower the likelihood of clot fragments breaking off and generating distant emboli.



In July 2021, SurModics, Inc. a US-based company engaged in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices acquired Vetex Medical Limited for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition SurModics, Inc demonstrates the expansion of the thrombectomy platform to remove thrombus in venous vascular, with an exciting technology that offers significant improvements over current therapies. Vetex Medical Limited is an Ireland-based company engaged in developing a revolutionary thrombectomy catheter to speedily extract thrombus in a single session.



