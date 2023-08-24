New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endometrial Cancer Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486502/?utm_source=GNW

The global endometrial cancer treatment market is expected to grow from $28.55 billion in 2022 to $29.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The endometrial cancer treatment market is expected to reach $36.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.13%.



The endometrial treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing drugs, medications, diagnostic devices, radiation therapy equipment, surgical instruments, and devices.Therapies that are used in the treatment of endometrial cancer.



The endometrial treatment market includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and supportive care.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Endometrial cancer treatment refers to the medical interventions aimed at managing and potentially curing cancer that develops in the lining of the uterus.



North America was the largest region in the endometrial cancer treatment market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of endometrial cancer treatment market are adenocarcinoma, uterine carcinosarcoma, squamous cell carcinoma, small cell carcinoma, transitional carcinoma, serous carcinoma, and other types.Adenocarcinoma refers to a type of cancer that originates in the glandular cells of a particular organ or tissue in the body.



Endometrial cancer treatment is used for treating adenocarcinoma by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these approaches.The various diagnosis includes biopsy, pelvic ultrasound, hysteroscopy, CT scan, and other diagnostic methods.



The endometrial cancer treatment is administered either oral or intravenously and they are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The growing prevalence of endometrial cancer is expected to propel the growth of the endometrial cancer treatment market going forward.The prevalence of endometrial cancer refers to an increase in the number of cases of endometrial cancer within a specific population or over a certain period.



This shift has resulted from changes in risk factors, improved detection and diagnosis methods, increased awareness, and an aging population.Endometrial cancer treatments help in early endometrial cancer detection, providing targeted therapies, prevention of recurrence, and clinical trials and research studies to improve treatment options.



As the prevalence of endometrial cancer continues to rise and advancements in treatment options expand, the endometrial cancer treatment market is expected to grow.For instance, in March 2022, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, a UK-based cancer prevention association, 2020 endometrial cancer was the 6th most commonly occurring cancer in women affecting around 417,367 women across the globe and causing 97,370 deaths in 2020.



Poland has the highest rate of prevalence of endometrial cancer affecting around 9,869 women across the country. Therefore, the rise in prevalence of endometrial cancer is driving the growth of the endometrial cancer treatment market.



Technological advancements in endometrial cancer diagnosis and treatment are a key trend gaining popularity in the endometrial cancer treatment market.Companies operating in the market are launching technologically advanced endometrial cancer diagnoses and treatments to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Roche Holding AG received FDA approval for VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel endometrial cancer diagnostic kit to diagnose patients eligible for anti-PD1 immunotherapy that is treatment with JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) monotherapy. This test is an effective tool for clinicians for patient diagnosis and providing new treatment options to women having MMR-deficient endometrial cancer during or after chemotherapy treatment.



In November 2021, Inspirna a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for cancer treatments announced a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Company for the clinical trial of combination therapy for metastatic endometrial cancer treatment.This collaboration includes the use of RGX-104 (abequolixron) against Liver X Receptor/Apolipoprotein E (“LXR/APOE”) pathway, and Yervoy® (ipilimumab).



According to this agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will be providing ipilimumab for the investigating combination therapy and Inspirna will be sponsoring the study and responsible for study cost. Bristol Myers Squibb Company is a US-based pharmaceutical company.



The countries covered in the endometrial cancer treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The endometrial cancer treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides endometrial cancer treatment market statistics, including endometrial cancer treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an endometrial cancer treatment market share, detailed endometrial cancer treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the endometrial cancer treatment industry. This endometrial cancer treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

