Northview Residential REIT Announces Rental Relief to Residents

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (“Northview” or the “REIT”) (TSX: NRR.UN) today provided an update to residents who have evacuated Yellowknife, following the Evacuation Order that was issued on August 18, 2023 by the Government of the Northwest Territories.

This continues to be a stressful time for those displaced by the wildfires. Northview’s primary concern is for the safety and well-being of its residents and employees. If you have not already checked in, please contact us at 1-867-920-2909 or email us at info@nvreit.ca. All calls to the Yellowknife Northview office will be automatically redirected to the Calgary office. Our 24-hour emergency services line is also available at 1-844-556-6784.

Northview also announces the following to its Yellowknife residents:

August rent will be prorated from the date of the emergency Evacuation Order, August 18, 2023, and until the Evacuation Order is lifted. Those residents who have had their rental payment processed will have the prorated amount credited to their account; and

September 1st rent will not be processed and will be prorated based on the date when the evacuation order is lifted and residents can safely return to our community.

In its haste to ensure the safety and well-being of its Yellowknife residents and employees as they evacuated, Northview overlooked the need to disable automated electronic messages that are sent to all residents, including those in Yellowknife, when rent payments are past due prior to the evacuation. Northview regrets this oversight and advises Yellowknife residents to disregard the automated messages that were sent in August.

Yellowknife residents with questions or concerns are urged to contact our

customer service team at 1-867-920-2909 or email info@nvreit.ca.

For emergencies, residents should contact Northview’s 24-hour emergency services line at 1-844-556-6784.

CANADIAN RED CROSS 2023 NORTHWEST TERRITORIES FIRES APPEAL

Northview will match up to $25,000 in employee donations to Canadian Red Cross 2023 Northwest Territories Fires Appeal. Those wishing to help people impacted by the fires are encouraged to make a financial donation to the 2023 Northwest Territories Fires in one of the following ways:

online at redcross.ca, or

by calling 1-800-418-1111

According to the Red Cross, donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the fires in the Northwest Territories. Donations may also support communities assisting those impacted, as well as preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within the Northwest Territories and the region1.

Northview also encourages those affected by the wildfires to access the following resources for news and assistance:

Government of Northwest Territories - https://www.gov.nt.ca/en/public-safety

City of Yellowknife - https://www.yellowknife.ca/en/index.aspx

Canadian Red Cross (2023 Northwest Territories Fires) - https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2023-northwest-territories-fires





ABOUT NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Northview Residential REIT

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: tcook@nvreit.ca

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Northview Residential REIT

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: swalker@nvreit.ca

