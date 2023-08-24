Lamons Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Houston, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamons has released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting the commitments the company is making for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.



“As a responsible corporate citizen, our commitment to ESG excellence is deeply embedded in our DNA,” said Marc Roberts, CEO, Lamons. “We recognize that there are challenges to be overcome, however, we will be a catalyst for driving positive change as we exceed our commitment for a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future.”

Highlights include:

Environmental Stewardship – Being committed to minimizing waste, conserving energy and resources, doing its part in preserving natural resources, and protecting the environment and those who live in it. The company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 61% since 2019.

– Ensuring the safety of the company’s team members and community. In 2022, Lamons reported a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.85 for 1,412,862 man-hours worked. Lamons created it first Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I) Committee to increase partnerships with organizations that align with its pursuit of a diverse, equity, and inclusive workplace. In 2022, the company also held several drives and partnered with local community organizations cultivating positive impacts where it operates. Governance Excellence – Focusing on human rights, cybersecurity and data protection, and our suppliers. Lamons upholds the highest standards of corporate governance, ethical conduct, and transparency.





To read the full report, please visit lamons.com/sustainability.

About the Report

This report was developed to share our commitment and achievements regarding sustainability. It has been prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Standards. GRI provides a framework for organizations to report on the impact and management of economic, social, and environmental matters. Responses and references to sustainability-related standards can be found throughout the report and in the GRI Content Index.

Our sustainability report was developed to highlight 2022 data. In instances where select information is provided from earlier years (2019 - 2021), it is noted in the report. Our reporting boundary is companywide, with the exception of the environmental data which covers Lamons headquarters in Houston.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. For 75 years, our mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through our quality, engineered products, technical know-how, and exceptional support, training, and services. With 20 branches across the globe, we stand ready to support your operations 24/7/365. Let’s build the future together. To learn more, visit Lamons.com.

