Byrna Celebrates Landmark Achievement with $50 Million in Annual Sales

Andover, Massachusetts, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna, a pioneer in non-lethal self-defense products, proudly announces an impressive annual sales milestone of approximately $50 million. This monumental achievement underscores the company's significant growth in just four years, with over 300,000 units sold.

The company's success capitalizes on the vast Total Addressable Market (TAM) of America's 100 million gun owners. Additionally, Byrna appeals to a wide demographic that includes non-gun owners seeking a reliable, non-lethal protection option for their families.

Bryan Ganz, President and CEO of Byrna, remarked, "There's a profound demand among Americans for self-defense tools that don't compromise on safety. While many are prepared to defend themselves and their families, not all are willing to inflict fatal harm. Our products bridge this gap, offering peace of mind without causing irreversible damage."

Moreover, Byrna's trusted reputation extends to law enforcement. The company boasts partnerships with over 300 police departments nationwide, providing non-lethal solutions that ensure both officer and public safety. Ganz elaborated, "In our evolving society, where crime rates are rising in several cities, it's paramount for law enforcement to have effective tools that don't escalate situations. Our products offer that balance, ensuring public trust while maintaining officer safety."

Despite facing advertising restrictions across major media and social platforms, Byrna's growth has been nothing short of remarkable. Ganz added, "Though many platforms label us alongside lethal weapons, we stand distinct. Our mission is clear: safety without harm."

With only 300,000 units sold in a market of 100 million potential customers, Byrna's future looks promising. The company's innovative products can seamlessly integrate with traditional firearms, converting them into non-lethal defense tools. "We've only just begun to tap into the potential of this market," Ganz said. "Many gun owners are still unaware of our solutions, but once introduced, the feedback is overwhelmingly positive."

