Antiviral Combination Therapy Global Market Report 2023

The global antiviral combination therapy market is expected to grow from $48.16 billion in 2022 to $51.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The antiviral combination therapy market is expected to reach $65.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.56%.



The antiviral combination therapy market consists of sales of protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors and integrase inhibitors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Antiviral combination therapy involves using multiple antiviral medications to treat viral infections. This therapy is used to improve treatment effectiveness by targeting multiple aspects of the virus’s life cycle and reducing drug resistance.



North America was the largest region in the antiviral combination therapy market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of antiviral combination therapy are branded and generic.Branded antiviral combination therapies are medications that are manufactured and sold under a specific brand name by the manufacturer that has regulatory approved new drug application and contain a combination of two or more antiviral agents.



These branded antiviral combination therapies are used to treat a variety of viral infections, including Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis C, and influenza.It includes atripla, harvoni, complera, symfi lo, and xofluza.



The drug combinations include nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors and non-nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors, nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors and protease inhibitors, and others given by oral and intravenous routes and are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other channels for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis, other indications.



The rise in the incidence of viral diseases is expected to propel the growth of the antiviral combination therapy market over the coming years.Viral diseases are illnesses caused by viruses, which are microscopic infectious agents.



Viruses have genetic material such as DNA or RNA surrounded by a protein coat.Antiviral combination therapies are used to reduce the risk of drug resistance and improve the effectiveness of treatment.



For instance, in June 2022, according to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based government agency responsible for international public health, 354 million individuals around the globe become are suffering from hepatitis B or C infections, and 1.5 million new hepatitis C infections occurring per year. Therefore, an increase in incidences of viral diseases is driving the growth of the antiviral combination therapy market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the antiviral combination therapy market.Major companies operating in the antiviral combination therapy sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2020, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US-based federal agency, approved the new antiviral combination therapy Paxlovid, a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients, that is developed by Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company.



In February 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corporation, a US-based pharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies and vaccines to prevent and treat central nervous system disorders and infectious diseases, acquired a preclinical infectious disease portfolio from Healion Bio Inc, for $1.2 million. This acquisition aims to expand the entire portfolio of next-generation antiviral technology assets that includes a class of broad-spectrum small molecule oral antiviral drug candidates with a novel host-directed mechanism of action as monotherapy or in combination with other antivirals. Healion Bio Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that manufactures and develops medicines intended to cure and prevent infectious diseases.



The countries covered in the antiviral combination therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The antiviral combination therapy market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides antiviral combination therapy market statistics, including the antiviral combination therapy industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with an antiviral combination therapy market share, detailed antiviral combination therapy market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the antiviral combination therapy industry. This antiviral combination therapy market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

