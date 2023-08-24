New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Stapling Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486490/?utm_source=GNW

The global surgical stapling products market is expected to grow from $3.90 billion in 2022 to $4.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The surgical stapling products market is expected to reach $5.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.74%.



The surgical stapling products market consists of sales of circular sizers, circular staplers, curved cutter staplers, end cutters, and hemorrhoidal staplers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Surgical stapling products are specifically designed staples that are utilized in surgery or other medical operations in place of sutures, both inside and externally, to repair wounds, and join or remove organs.



North America was the largest region in the surgical stapling products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the surgical stapling products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of surgical staplers are linear staplers, circular staplers, skin staplers, endoscopic staplers, and others.Linear staplers refer to a type of surgical stapling device used to join or close tissues in a straight line.



They are manual and powered.They are used for various applications such as abdominal and pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others.



They are utilized by various end-users, such as hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.



The growing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the surgical stapling products market.Surgical procedures are used to treat damaged tissues that are hurting a person’s health and quality of life or to repair damage already done to the body.



Surgical stapling products aid in the expansion of surgical operations by providing surgeons with a tool that allows them to handle a wide range of tissues and applications with exceptional clinical efficacy.For instance, in April 2022, The Aesthetic Society, a US-based organization of the most advanced board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons stated that surgical procedures increased by 54% in 2021 than the prior years.



Furthermore, in 2021, the typical plastic surgeon conducted 320 surgical operations, up to 220 in the year 2020.Surgical operations accounted for 69% of total revenue although accounting for just 21% of total procedures.



Therefore, the growing number of surgical procedures is driving the growth of the surgical stapling products market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the surgical stapling products market.Companies operating in the surgical stapling products market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Ethicon, a US-based company engaged in manufacturing surgical sutures and wound closure launched the ECHELON 3000 Stapler, a digitally enabled device that provides surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation. ECHELON 3000 builds upon the ECHELON™+ Stapler with GST reloads, bringing forward the same capabilities in advancing staple line security and delivering fewer leakage pathways at the staple line.



In September 2022, Teleflex Incorporated, a US-based company engaged in manufacturing medical devices acquired Standard Bariatrics Inc. for a sum of $170 million. The acquisition will commercialize an innovative powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery and the deal is projected to boost sales growth and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Standard Bariatrics Inc. is a US-based company engaged in creating bariatric/metabolic surgery clinical stapler technology and economic outcome solutions for patients.



The countries covered in the surgical stapling products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The surgical stapling products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surgical stapling products market statistics, including surgical stapling products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a surgical stapling products market share, detailed surgical stapling products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surgical stapling products industry. This surgical stapling products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

