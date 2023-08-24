New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486489/?utm_source=GNW

The global respiratory protection equipment market is expected to grow from $9.71 billion in 2022 to $10.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.53%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The respiratory protection equipment market is expected to reach $13.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.23%.



The respiratory protective equipment market consists of sales of filtering face pieces, breathing apparatus, powered air-purifying respirators, masks, and half-face respirators.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Respiratory protective equipment (RPE) refers to specialized personal protective equipment designed to protect individuals from inhaling hazardous substances or airborne contaminants that may pose a risk to their respiratory system. It is used by workers in pharmaceutical manufacturing, transportation manufacturing, construction safety, healthcare, and emergency purposes.



North America was the largest region in the respiratory protection equipment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in respiratory protection equipment are air purifying respirators (APR) and supplied air respirators.Air purifying respirators (APR) are a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to protect individuals from inhaling hazardous airborne particles, gases, vapors, or fumes.



It includes various filters, such as particle, gas and vapor, and compiled filters, and it is distributed through direct and institutional, and retail channels. The main end-users are oil and gas, fire services, petrochemical or chemical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, construction, healthcare, mining, and others.



Growing demand from the military and aviation sectors is expected to propel the growth of the respiratory protective equipment market going forward.The military and aviation sectors refer to the industries involved in the development, production, and maintenance of military equipment and aircraft.



The military sector refers to the part of a country’s government responsible for national defense and security, and the aviation sector refers to the industry involved in the design, development, production, operation, and maintenance of aircraft.Respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is extensively used in military operations to protect personnel from various respiratory hazards.



As well, it is utilized in the aviation sector for various purposes, such as emergency response and firefighting.It protects against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats and helps in combat and military operations.



So these factors boost the respiratory protective equipment market. For instance, in March 2022, according to reports shared by Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency, in 2022, major Canadian airlines transported 2.6 million passengers on scheduled and charter flights. The number has more than tripled compared to 2021. Furthermore, in February 2023, according to the Government Digital Service, a UK-based government office, the value of UK security export sales in 2021 was $10.30 billion (£8.22 billion), and in 2021, the UK won defense orders worth $8.32 billion (£6.64 billion). Therefore, growing demand from the military and aviation sectors is driving the growth of the respiratory protective equipment market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the respiratory protective equipment market.Major companies operating in the respiratory protective equipment market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based conglomerate corporation, launched two new NIOSH-certified respirators called the N95 respirator (DC365 Small Surgical N95 Respirator) and this innovative half-mask respirator (RU8500X series), which are intended to assist healthcare personnel in meeting their demands. The new filtered, reusable half-mask respirator is comfortable for healthcare personnel to use for hours at a time. The best-in-class personal protective equipment portfolio is expanded by these new product options, which also help to create an environment that is safer and better suited to safeguard human health. Additionally, a reusable respirator offers high-performance protection (99.9%) and source control to the wearer and others around them because of its filtered exhalation valve and a HEPA P100 filter.



In August 2021, the Gentex Corporation, a US-based electronics and technology company, acquired Filter Design Company (FDC) and Core Protection Systems (Corpro) for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, FDC and Corpro will provide Gentex access to world-class design and manufacturing capabilities for filters, enhancing both the company’s capacity to compete in the worldwide respiratory protection market and its position as a top integrator of head-borne systems solutions.



Additionally, it enables Gentex to expand its OEM filtration offerings, enabling it to establish itself as a leading source of filtering knowledge globally. Filter Design Company (FDC) and Core Protection Systems (Corpro) are UK-based filtering and respiratory protection manufacturers that produce a wide range of respiratory protection equipment.



The countries covered in the Respiratory Protection Equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The respiratory protection equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides respiratory protection equipment market statistics, including respiratory protection equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a respiratory protection equipment market share, detailed respiratory protection equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the respiratory protection equipment industry. This respiratory protection equipment market research report delivers a complete

