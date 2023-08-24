New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perfusion Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486485/?utm_source=GNW

The global perfusion systems market is expected to grow from $1.13 billion in 2022 to $1.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The perfusion systems market is expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The perfusion systems market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing organ transplantation service, blood management services, cell isolation care, cardiac and respiratory disorders surgery services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The perfusion systems market also includes sales of oxygenators, tubing, and filters equipment which are used in providing perfusion systems related services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Perfusion systems refer to medical devices used to support the circulation and oxygenation of a patient’s blood during surgical procedures that require temporary interruption of the heart’s normal function. It is commonly used in cardiac surgery, organ transplants and other procedures that require temporary organ function replacement.



North America was the largest region in the perfusion systems market in 2022. The regions covered in perfusion systems report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of perfusion systems are cardiopulmonary perfusion systems, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), isolated organ perfusion systems, and others.A cardiopulmonary perfusion system is a device used during cardiac surgeries to temporarily replace the function of the heart and lungs.



The various types of organs include the heart, lung, kidney, liver, and other types of organs.The various techniques include hypothermic and normothermic.



These are used by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The rising number of organ transplants is expected to propel the growth of the perfusion systems market going forward.Organ transplants refer to a surgical procedure where a diseased or damaged organ is removed from a donor and transplanted into a recipient who needs it due to organ failure or disease.



Perfusion systems are used to preserve and transport organs during the transplantation process, and play a critical role in maintaining the viability of the donated organs.For instance, in January 2021, according to Organ Procurement And Transplantation Network, a US-based non-profit organization, 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the US.



This represents a 5.9 % increase over the number of transplants performed in 2020. Therefore, the rise in the number of organ transplants is driving the demand for the perfusion systems market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the perfusion systems market.Major market players operating in perfusion systems are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, LivaNova, a UK-based provider of neuromodulation devices and cardiopulmonary products, launched the Essenz perfusion system in Europe.The Essenz system is a compact, modular, portable cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) system designed for cardiac surgeries.



The system’s modular design allows it to be customized to meet the specific needs of individual patients and surgical procedures. The compact and portable nature of the system also enables easy transport and setup in various clinical settings.



In January 2020, a US-based provider of perfusion, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and surgical services Specialty Care acquired Phoenix Perfusion Services (PPS) for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Specialty Care would be able to provide enhanced services and support to hospitals, surgeons, and patients in the region.



Phoenix Perfusion Services (PPS) is a US-based provider of perfusion services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and surgeons.



The countries covered in the perfusion systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



