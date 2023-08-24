New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486484/?utm_source=GNW

The global pediatric perfusion market is expected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2022 to $2.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.73%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pediatric perfusion market is expected to reach $3.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.84%.



The pediatric perfusion market consists of sales of heart-lung machines, oxygenators, blood pumps, cannulas, temperature management systems, and monitoring devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pediatric perfusion refers to a medical tool that aids in circulating blood throughout a pediatric patient’s body. It is crucial for pediatric patients because it keeps their blood pressure and oxygen levels stable and ensures that blood is getting to all of their body components.



North America was the largest region in the pediatric perfusion market in 2022. The regions covered in the pediatric perfusion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pediatric perfusion products are pediatric cannulae, pediatric centrifugal blood pumps, pediatric arterial filters, hem concentrators, HMS plus hemostasis management systems, and pediatric oxygenators.Pediatric cannulae refers to a tiny tube that medical professionals place into a pediatric patient’s vein or bodily cavity, such as the nose and it is used to provide intravenous (IV) therapy.



The are used in procedures such as pediatric cardiac surgeries, pediatric organ transplantation, and pediatric extracorporeal life support (ECLS) by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The prevalence of cardiac congenital disorders is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric perfusion market going forward.Cardiac congenital disorders refer to defects that are present at birth and can have an impact on the development and functionality of a baby’s heart that affects how blood travels from the heart to the body’s other organs.



Pediatric perfusion is extensively used during cardiac surgeries to repair or correct structural defects in the heart and these surgeries may involve procedures such as ventricular septal defect (VSD) repair, atrial septal defect (ASD) repair, tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) repair, coarctation of the aorta repair, and many others.For Instance, in February 2023, according to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, congenital diseases are thought to be the cause of 240 000 newborn deaths globally within 28 days of birth each year.



Furthermore, according to the report published by the Center for Diseases Control (CDC), in January 2022, a congenital cardiac abnormality affects approximately 40,000 births in the United States each year, accounting for about 1% of the global population. Therefore, the prevalence of cardiac congenital disorders is driving the growth of pediatric perfusion.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the pediatric perfusion market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating newer technologies such as cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and cardiovascular perfusion, extracorporeal technological advancements such as miniaturized extracorporeal circulation (MECC) systems, pediatric cardiac surgery, advanced oxygenators, and closed-loop perfusion systems.



For Instance, in March 2023, LivaNova, a UK-based manufacturer of medical devices, launched Essenz Heart-Lung Machine, in the US region with a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. LivaNova’s patient monitor and the Essenz Heart-Lung Machine combine to form a perfusion system used during cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries. During an open-heart operation, a perfusion system serves as the patient’s heart and lungs. Additionally, it is suitable for both adult and pediatric patients and is mast-mounted to reduce distractions and maintain the area clean. The cockpit gives a centralized perspective from which to control the device and monitor all perfusion and patient data and also interfaces with external operating room devices and hospital information systems.



In March 2022, Medtronic plc, a US-based company operating in healthcare technology acquired Affera, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Medtronic plc aims to broaden its cardiac ablation portfolio by adding its first-ever cardiac mapping and navigation platform including distinct, fully integrated diagnostic, focal pulsed field, and radiofrequency ablation solution. Affera Inc is a US-based medical technology company for cardiac disorders.



The countries covered in the pediatric perfusion market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



