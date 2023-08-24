New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hysteroscopy Procedures Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486477/?utm_source=GNW

Braun SE, Richard Wolf GmbH, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, MedGyn Products Inc., LiNA Medical ApS, LUMINELLE, and Meditrina Inc.



The global hysteroscopy procedure market is expected to grow from $3.48 billion in 2022 to $3.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.78%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hysteroscopy procedure market is expected to reach $4.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.02%.



The hysteroscopy procedure market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The hysteroscopy procedures market consists of sales of hysteroscopes, hysterosheaths, and hysteroscopic tissue removal systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A hysteroscopy is a diagnostic procedure that enables a surgeon to see inside the uterus. It is carried out using a hysteroscope to diagnose symptoms or issues such as heavy periods, strange vaginal bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding, pelvic pain, recurrent miscarriages, or trouble conceiving.



North America was the largest region in the hysteroscopy procedure market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hysteroscopy procedure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of hysteroscopy procedure are flexible hysteroscopes, forceps, rigid hysteroscopes, and scissors.Flexible hysteroscopy refers to a safe, effective, and trustworthy technique to look at unusual uterine bleeding.



These are used for various applications, such as hysteroscopy, endometrial ablation, myomectomy, polypectomy, and others that are utilized by various end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.



The rising prevalence of gynecological problems is expected to propel the growth of the hysteroscopy procedure market going forward.A gynecological disorder is a condition that interferes with the normal functioning of the female reproductive system, such as uterine fibroids, menstrual disorders, or polycystic ovarian syndrome.



Hysteroscopy techniques can help avoid the increased frequency of gynecological illnesses by diagnosing and treating problems that cause abnormal uterine bleeding, excessive menstrual bleeding, irregular spotting between periods, and bleeding after menopause.For instance, in January 2023, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, over 70% of women will have uterine fibroids by the time menopause begins, and 25% of women who are of fertile age will have clinically noticeable uterine fibroids.



Furthermore, in March 2023 according to an article issued by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based body responsible for international public health, endometriosis affects nearly 10% (190 million) of reproductive-age women and girls worldwide. Therefore, the rising prevalence of gynecological problems is driving the growth of the hysteroscopy procedure market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hysteroscopy procedure market.Companies operating in the hysteroscopy procedure market are adopting new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, VirtaMed AG, a Switzerland-based company that offers surgical simulators for medical education, launched a combined mixed-reality training platform for hysteroscopy and gynecological laparoscopy.The unique VirtaMed Gynecological laparoscopy simulator can accurately arrange patients, physicians, and assistants for a gynecological operation, as well as put trocars.



VirtaMed combines the best features of the new LaparoSTM with the expertise of GynoSTM hysteroscopy, making it a perfect option for safe, realistic, proficiency-based healthcare simulation training in surgical gynecology.



In February 2021, CooperSurgical Inc., a US-based company operating in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of healthcare products for women and families, acquired AEGEA Medical for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helped CooperSurgical by expanding its product portfolio to include an FDA-approved Mara Water Vapor Ablation System and a minimally invasive treatment for abnormal uterine bleeding, adding a new treatment option to its hysteroscopy product line, and expanding its reach in the hysteroscopy market. The acquisition complements CooperSurgical’s growing portfolio of medical products focused on a clinic and practice-based women’s health. AEGEA Medical Inc. is a US-based company that primarily serves the feminine healthcare industry.



The countries covered in the hysteroscopy procedure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hysteroscopy procedure market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hysteroscopy procedure market statistics, including hysteroscopy procedure industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hysteroscopy procedure market share, detailed hysteroscopy procedure market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hysteroscopy procedure industry. This hysteroscopy procedure market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486477/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________