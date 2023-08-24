New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486476/?utm_source=GNW

The global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is expected to grow from $4.94 billion in 2022 to $5.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market is expected to reach $7.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.58%.



The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing hyperpigmentation disorder treatment services such as microdermabrasion and tropical treatment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market also includes sales of serums, creams, gels or lotions formulated for the treatment of hyperpigmentation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hyperpigmentation disorder treatment refers to the various methods used to reduce the appearance of dark spots or patches on the skin that occur due to excess melanin production. Topical creams containing ingredients such as hydroquinone, vitamin C, and azelaic acid can be used to lighten the skin.



North America was the largest region in the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The treatment types involved in the hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market include cosmeceuticals, laser therapy, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, phototherapy and other treatments.Cosmeceuticals are cosmetics with active ingredients that may be therapeutic for the skin.



They are used to treat various diseases including melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, solar lentigines and other indications by various end-users such as hospitals, esthetic clinics and dermatology centers and other end-users.



Rise in prevalence of pigmentation disorders is expected to drive the growth of the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market.Pigmentation disorders encompass a range of conditions that impact the coloration of the skin, hair, and eye iris.



These disorders arise due to issues with melanin, the pigment produced by melanocytes that plays a role in determining skin, hair, and eye color.Treatment options for hyperpigmentation disorders vary depending on the underlying cause and severity of the condition.



Mild cases can often be managed with over-the-counter topical creams containing ingredients like azelaic acid, cysteamine cream, vitamin C, and hydroquinone, which possess skin-lightening properties. For instance, in March 2023, according to the Centers for disease control (CDC) report, a US-based federal agency of health, the incidence of Candida auris (C. auris) cases increased from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021 in the US and the number of cases being screened tripled between 2020 and 2021, reaching 4,041 in total. Additionally, in December 2022, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation, a US-based nonprofit organization serving people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, Psoriasis affects 125 million people globally, accounting for 2 to 3 percent of the overall population, where it affects approximately 1.5 percent of African Americans compared to 3.6 percent of Caucasians. Therefore, rise in prevalence of pigmentation disorders is expected to proper the growth of the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market.Major companies operating in the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain competitive advantage.



For instance, in October 2021, Uniza Healthcare, an India-based pharmaceutical company launched a novel treatment product named Vitellus. It is a lotion that contains a unique combination of EUK-134, Greyverse, and Melitane GL 200, which helps in the growth of melanin and works on skin pigmentation, hair follicle pigmentation, and acts as a super antioxidant.



In December 2021, DermBiont, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company acquired Chroma Dermatology for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, DermBiont has broadened its drug pipeline to encompass the management of skin hyperpigmentation conditions, such as melasma and solar lentigos, alongside seborrheic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne. Chroma Dermatology is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



