New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486474/?utm_source=GNW

, Transonic Systems Inc., DaVita Inc., Glycorex Transplantation AB, Astellas Pharma Inc., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/s, Immucor Inc., and Penn Medicine.



The global kidney transplant market is expected to grow from $5.49 billion in 2022 to $5.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The kidney transplant market is expected to reach $6.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The kidney transplant market includes revenues earned by entities by providing post-transplant care and monitoring services, dialysis services, rehabilitation services, and support services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure that involves replacing a diseased or non-functioning kidney with a healthy kidney from a donor. It is a treatment option for individuals with end-stage kidney disease or severe kidney dysfunction that cannot be adequately managed with other therapies, such as dialysis.



North America was the largest region in the kidney transplant market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in kidney transplant report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of kidney transplants are deceased-donor kidney transplants, living-donor kidney transplants, and expanded-criteria donor kidney transplants.A deceased-donor kidney transplant refers to a surgical procedure where a kidney is obtained from a deceased donor and transplanted into a recipient who has end-stage renal disease (ESRD).



This is performed in both adult and pediatric patients with drug delivery, capsule endoscopy, and patient monitoring applications. These are performed by various end users such as transplant centers, hospitals, and academic and research institutes.



The rise in the incidence of renal disorders and kidney failure is expected to propel the growth of the kidney transplant market going forward.Renal disorder and kidney failure are disorders when the kidneys stop functioning and cannot balance bodily chemicals or remove waste and surplus water from the blood.



Renal failure necessitates kidney transplants to restore kidney function and address the underlying causes of renal failure.For instance, in 2023, according to American Kidney Fund, a US-based non-profit organization, 37 million Americans have kidney disease.



Further, there were about 130,000 Americans newly diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of renal disorders and kidney failure is driving the growth of the kidney transplant market.



Advancements in kidney transplantation are a key trend gaining popularity in the kidney transplant market.Companies operating in the kidney transplant market are focused on creating innovative kidney transplant solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Stanford Medicine, a US-based healthcare system, introduced DISOT, a dual immune/solid organ transplant for pediatric kidney transplantation.This innovative technique involves transferring the donor’s immune system to the recipient before the kidney transplant, eliminating the need for lifelong immune-suppressing drugs.



This advancement offers significant benefits to patients, as they are spared from the serious long-term side effects associated with immune-suppressing medications, including increased risks of cancer, diabetes, infections, and hypertension.



In January 2022, DaVita Inc., a US-based kidney dialysis services company, acquired MedSleuth Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, DaVita Inc. focuses on easing access burdens on kidney and liver transplant candidates and connecting transplant candidates, transplant centers, physicians, and care teams to improve kidney and liver transplant outcomes. MedSleuth Inc. is a US-based transplant software company that provides kidney transplantation technology services.



The countries covered in the kidney transplant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The kidney transplant research report is one of a series of new reports that provides kidney transplant market statistics, including the kidney transplant industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a kidney transplant market share, detailed kidney transplant market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the kidney transplant industry. This kidney transplant market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________