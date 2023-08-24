Entire Team of Attorneys at Indiana Personal Injury Law Firm Recognized by 'Best Lawyers'

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, an Indianapolis-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that all six of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers. This includes the addition of three attorneys in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, as well as the inclusion of three attorneys in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since 1983, Best Lawyers has become regarded as a universal guide to excellence in the legal field and is the oldest lawyer ranking service in the world.



"We're honored to be recognized by Best Lawyers," said Alex Limontes, managing partner for Hurst Limontes. "These accolades are a testament to our staff's dedication and commitment to not only our clients, but to our legal profession as well," he added.

Attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are divided by geographic region and practice areas. Candidates can only be considered for one recognition at a time, either "Ones to Watch" or the traditional Best Lawyers in America award.

The attorneys on The Best Lawyers in America list are also divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to ensure they are in good standing.

One-hundred percent of the lawyers on the Hurst Limontes team are recognized as follows:

The Best Lawyers in America (2024):

William W. Hurst - Personal Injury Litigation

Alexander J. Limontes - Personal Injury Litigation

Katherine G. Karres - Personal Injury Litigation

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America (2024):

Chase T. Wilson - Personal Injury Litigation

Charles Hubley - Personal Injury Litigation

Reid A. Nahmias - Personal Injury Litigation

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With more than 116 years of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes. Hurst Limontes has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades over the years, including ratings by U.S. News and Best Lawyers for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.

For more information, visit https://HurstLimontes.com.

