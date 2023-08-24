Fintech Qbit used innovation-driven approach to reimage global payments

San Jose, CA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qbit, a fintech company focuses on cross-border payments, continues to innovate its product stack to deliver unique financial operating solutions for businesses of all sizes in the past 4 years. Over 12,000 businesses worldwide tap into its suite of products, including global pay-in and pay-out, virtual credit card, supply chain finance, treasury management, as well as embedded financial solutions that allow them to provide financial services to their customers natively within their platforms.

A video introducing Qbit: https://youtu.be/8O0fzhoKTa0





Qbit launched virtual credit cards four years ago as its first step in the journey of global payments. To date, Qbit has a wider range of cards with greater stability and coverage to ensure smooth payments for advertising, subscription services, travel, office supplies, etc. Business owners can create cards, freeze cards or perform other operations all online. Especially for companies with employees around the world, centralized management is much more efficient. Its card program is more about managing expenses with built-in tools.

To address the challenge of cross-border payments for businesses, Qbit afterwards rolled out another innovative product, Global Account. Businesses can make payments to more than 180 countries and transact in more than 40+ currencies. Moreover, Qbit supports 24/7 instant payment between accounts provided by Qbit and is expected to reduce remittance fees by 95%, significantly improving the efficiency of operating funds.

As part of Qbit’s global vision to drive B2B digitalisation, the company also provides effective treasury management tools such as Particle Treasury and Singularity Financing. The former one enables business owners to manage and oversee their overseas idle funds on a single platform, reducing asset management risk. Singularity Financing, on the other hand, is an innovative approach for businesses to raise funds to cope with the financial challenges of global expansion.

In addition, Qbit has developed its API solution. Its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) enables businesses to customize and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without having to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory hurdles, or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network.

“When we started Qbit, we wanted to reinvent the way businesses pay each other with innovation-driven services. More than a payment platform, we've created a new generation of banking for global businesses,” said Yujun Wu, the founder and CEO of Qbit.

As a global payments and finance platform for modern businesses, Qbit is committed to removing business payments frictions, empowering SMEs, tech companies, large brands, and other businesses to flourish in new markets seamlessly and effectively.

About Qbit