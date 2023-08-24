KINGMAKERS OF OAKLAND PARTNER ON HIERO DAY MUSIC BLOCK PARTY

Oakland, CA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAKLAND - August 24, 2023 - Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO), a local organization with national reach that works with schools and communities to improve the educational and life outcomes of Black boys from preschool through college, announces its partnership with the Hieroglyphics Crew to co-produce Hiero Day, the highly anticipated music festival in Oakland.

The debut of the organization’s music production house, Kingmakers Music, coincides with the long-running celebration. Kingmakers Music lineup announcement includes- Kingmakers Crew ( Amari, Sin Q , 42k Lil , Freegame Vic , Zo1 ) along with Jada Imani and Afterthought + Crew . All artists are rooted in the Bay Area hip-hop scene, and have been deeply involved in the creating KOO’s current music catalog and commit their artistry to the "movement music" that aligns with KOO's core values and mission.

CEO Chris Chatmon remarks, “Kingmakers of Oakland now has a permanent home in West Oakland at KOO Labs Design Center and Production House. The building was formerly a professional recording studio for artists in the East Bay. We have a place now, outside of schools, where youth can gather to learn about and create music, animation, clothing design, media and film. Coming on as one of the anchor partners for Hiero Day is right on time with KOO going deeper into centering the voices of youth through music.”

Hiero Day Music Block Party, in its 11th year, has become an iconic Labor Day Music Festival. It is being organized with support of the Office of the Mayor and The City of Oakland as an all-day, all-ages, free music event showcasing over 20 live performances on 2 stages by the best legendary, underground, and undiscovered artists in genres such as hip-hop, R&B, and more.

Kingmakers of Oakland has partnered with Heiro Day to reinforce one of our core strategies - Narrative Change as part of the organization’s theory of change. KOO has already produced four albums that serve as part of Its proprietary Curriculum and Pedagogy work. Each album, Kings In the Making, Revolution Remix, Black Joy and Black Love has dedicated coursework available as individual units that can be taught in schools and community centers with rigor and meets Common Core standards.

The initial Hieroglyphics’ lineup announcement included Chicago legend Common, Paris, Project Blowed, Abstract Rude, Ultimate Breaks and Beats co-creator Breakbeat Lou. The Hieroglyphics artists will also perform at the after-party. Hiero Day takes place Monday, Sept. 4, and coincides with the 30th anniversary celebration of Souls of Mischief’s debut album 93 Til Infinity.