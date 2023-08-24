Deliver Americas Announces Pre-Qualified Commerce and Supply Chain Meetings Event

Las Vegas, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELIVER Americas, the dealmakers oasis that pairs pre-qualified retailers with supply chain leaders in one-to-one meetings, is ready to host their next event in Las Vegas, on September 27th and 28th. The vendor-sponsored system brings the biggest retail, e-commerce, and brand giants to the table in a premium setting designed to ignite deals and expand business.

DELIVER goes even further, as sustainability remains at the heart of its corporate and event planning strategy. Designed to be carbon neutral, the events have been eco-designed and CO2 offset since the first edition, while enabling its international supply chain, e-commerce, sales, and logistics partners to succeed. DELIVER also reinvests its profits in social and environmental projects.

Celebrating its eighth year of matchmaking, DELIVER’s unique platform has brought together people from over 45 countries, and connected hundreds of retailers with dozens of supply chain experts, in an ecosystem designed to make deals, share insights, network, and explore innovative solutions and technologies that shape this evolving industry. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in cutting-edge thought leadership sessions on the issues key to understanding - and prospering in - the American market.

The trusted DELIVER-hosted buyer format empowers industry professionals with a platform to tailor deals, generate leads, and secure contracts, with access to sector advice across a rich variety of keynote talks, case studies, and workshops.

500 senior retail and 50 supply chain leaders that have already confirmed their attendance at DELIVER 2023 include C and D-level representatives from Guess, Estée Lauder, Target, Walmart, Unilever…

“We are pleased to bring our DELIVER event to Las Vegas, the events capital of the world. By bringing together the biggest retail and brand decision-makers with the most innovative logistics and supply chain vendors, on our one-to-one meeting selection platform, DELIVER is the spark that ignites connection and collaboration. And thanks to our pre-qualified selection criteria, satisfying deals, and unbeatable ROI are the obvious outcomes.

We are looking so forward to the September event, and are excited about all the opportunities that will be uncovered through the synergy we create”. explains Stéphane TOMCZAK, Founder & CEO DELIVER.

By joining DELIVER’s premium commerce and supply chain meetings event and engaging with an audience of C-suite executives, attendees can:

Build meaningful, impactful networks

Highlight thought leadership and align brands with market-leading experts

Share expertise in discussions, debates, and case studies before a captive audience

Generate qualified leads in one-to-one meetings with key decision-makers

Demo new technology to e-commerce and logistics leaders hungry for solutions

The Conference Program & Speakers

DELIVER Americas features an impressive program of thought-leading, game-changing presentations addressing the biggest challenges and most exciting developments in the industry. Offering an inspiring speaker agenda full of thought leadership, keynote presentations, thought provoking fireside talks from industry leaders, visionaries and innovators. This year, the diverse line-up of speakers will be discussing ideas across 22 sessions with 19 speakers including 12 keynotes.

Testimonials from various participants of Deliver Europe

"DELIVER - what an event! Just the right amount of keynote speakers covering global topics from the logistics and supply world. Interactive workshops gave insights and practical, proven solutions to different issues connecting the right retailers and distributors to the the right solution providers. Well done, DELIVER team, for such a big and successful event! Thank you for the invite, and see you next time!" Darija Pizent Director of Supply Chain Management, Atlantic Grupa.

“The magnitude of the turnout was truly awe-inspiring witnessing an extraordinary congregation of industry experts under one roof. It was a remarkable experience to behold, offering a unique blend of opportunities and healthy competition that added immense value to the event.” David Taylor, Country Manager UK, Aramex.

About DELIVER

Founded in 2015, DELIVER offers three ingenious events for commerce and supply chain leaders to meet and make deals through their global portfolio of fully sustainable one-to-one meetings and thought leadership events: DELIVER Americas (27+28 September 2023, Las Vegas), DELIVER Asia (6+7 March 2024, Singapore) and DELIVER Europe (5+6 June 2024, Amsterdam).

For more information about the event and how to attend, click here.

Press contact Open2America

Dalyce Semko 403-869-3259

d.semko@open2america.com