BuzzBallz Joins As Sponsors for National USA Today Wine & Food Experience Tour

Carrollton, TX, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz is hitting the road, stopping in 11 cities for 11 installations of the USA Today Wine & Food Experience. From August 12-November 4, BuzzBallz will be sponsoring every event on the tour.

The USA Today Wine & Food Experience will feature a plethora of local cuisine from new and established chefs, as well as wine, beer, and spirits from multiple vendors. BuzzBallz will be hosting tastings of their cocktails at each event.

BuzzBallz Trade and Shopper Marketing Manager, Yashika Maru, said she is excited to have BuzzBallz present in all 11 stops of the tour with a variety of flavors to offer samples of.

“This incredible opportunity will help create brand awareness with a new set of audiences that enjoy wining and dining, and we can't wait for the journey to begin” Maru said.

Aside from food and beverage tastings, each event will feature live demonstrations and music for an overall immersive experience, all within the span of an afternoon.

This sponsorship run comes timely for BuzzBallz, with their 2023 sponsorship of Seltzerland ending in July. Along with this tour, BuzzBallz will be sponsoring a handful of country music festivals and local beverage-based experiences throughout the remainder of the year.

BuzzBallz Trade and Events Marketing Manager, Cori Culbertson, said she has enjoyed sponsoring events with multiple stops.

"I love doing all kinds of events, but it's especially fun when we get to sort of follow an event from city to city," Culbertson said. "We can get more acquainted with the vision of the event and more accustomed to the types of consumers we'll be interacting with, which just makes for better connections and more fun!"

The first stop of the USA Today Wine & Food Experience will take place on August 12 at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, MI. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

For tickets and more information, visit wineandfood.usatoday.com and buzzballz.com.

