[Latest] Global Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size/Share Worth USD 88.1 Billion by 2032 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology Type (Three Class ABS, Four Class ABS, ECS), By Vehicle Type (Compact Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive ABS and ESC Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 68.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 70.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 88.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Automotive ABS and ESC Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Mandatory Safety Regulations: Stringent safety regulations imposed by various governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have driven the adoption of ABS and ESC systems in vehicles. These regulations mandate the inclusion of such safety features, boosting the demand for these technologies in the automotive market.

Increasing Vehicle Safety Awareness: Rising awareness among consumers about vehicle safety has led to a higher demand for advanced safety features. ABS and ESC systems are considered essential for preventing accidents and maintaining control during emergency situations, driving the market growth.

Safety Boost: ABS and ESC enhance vehicle stability, curbing accidents and fatalities by preventing skidding and loss of control. Reduced accident expenses and improved road safety encourage investments by consumers and manufacturers alike.

Tech Progress: Evolving ABS and ESC systems stem from ongoing technological advancements. Their integration with features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning enhances appeal, amplifying safety and control benefits.

Auto Industry Growth: The expanding automotive sector, particularly in emerging markets, propels the increased adoption of ABS and ESC. Growing vehicle production escalates the demand for safety technologies, including ABS and ESC.

EV Demand: The popularity of electric vehicles benefits the ABS and ESC market. Manufacturers incorporate these safety features to suit the unique characteristics of electric drivetrains, ensuring safety in tandem with the rise of EVs.

Global Safety Standards: ABS and ESC systems adhere to global safety standards, fostering international adoption. Consistency in safety regulations encourages manufacturers and consumers to prioritize these technologies, irrespective of geographical location.

Insurance Incentives: Insurance companies often offer lower premiums for vehicles equipped with ABS and ESC systems due to their proven safety benefits. This incentivizes vehicle owners to choose vehicles with these technologies, further driving the market growth.

Consumer Awareness: Rising public awareness of the benefits of ABS and ESC systems fuels their adoption. As consumers become more informed about these safety features, the demand for vehicles equipped with ABS and ESC increases, driving market growth.

Government Incentives: Governments often provide incentives or subsidies for vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies like ABS and ESC. These incentives encourage manufacturers and consumers to prioritize safer vehicles, further propelling the market for these systems.

Automotive ABS and ESC Market:

Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group: In 2019, Hyundai Mobis partnered with Aptiv to jointly develop next-generation safety solutions, including ABS and ESC systems, with a focus on autonomous driving capabilities. Their collaboration aims to create integrated safety technologies for the future automotive landscape.

ZF Friedrichshafen’s Acquisition of WABCO: In 2020, ZF Friedrichshafen acquired WABCO to expand its expertise in commercial vehicle safety systems, including ABS and ESC. This acquisition aimed to create a comprehensive portfolio of safety solutions for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Automotive ABS and ESC Market: COVID-19 Analysis





Automotive ABS and ESC Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Automotive ABS and ESC Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Production Disruptions: The automotive industry faced production halts and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions. This led to a slowdown in manufacturing and affected the integration of ABS and ESC systems into vehicles.

Reduced Consumer Demand: Economic uncertainty and reduced consumer spending during the pandemic impacted vehicle sales. This indirectly affected the demand for optional features like ABS and ESC, as some buyers focused on more essential aspects.

Resumed Production: As lockdowns eased, automotive production resumed, allowing the integration of ABS and ESC systems back into vehicles. Catching up on production helped replenish the market’s supply.

Safety Prioritization: The pandemic highlighted the importance of safety, prompting consumers to prioritize vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies. This renewed focus on safety features like ABS and ESC accelerated their adoption.

Regulatory Support: Governments and safety organizations continued to emphasize safety regulations even during the pandemic. This support ensured that manufacturers remained committed to integrating ABS and ESC systems in compliance with regulations.

Digital Engagement: Virtual showrooms, online vehicle purchasing, and contactless interactions gained traction during the pandemic. Manufacturers highlighted safety features like ABS and ESC through digital platforms, boosting consumer awareness and demand.

Collaborative Partnerships: Automotive manufacturers collaborated with technology providers to innovate and adapt ABS and ESC systems for changing market dynamics, enhancing their effectiveness and market presence.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Automotive ABS and ESC Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the Automotive ABS and ESC Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Autoliv Inc.

WABCO Holdings Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Delphi Technologies

Others

Automotive ABS and ESC Market – Regional Analysis

The Automotive ABS and ESC Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Automotive ABS and ESC Market trends include a surge in demand for advanced driver assistance systems, leading to the integration of ABS and ESC with these technologies. Additionally, the push for electric vehicles is driving the development of ABS and ESC systems tailored specifically for EVs, contributing to overall market growth.

Europe: In Europe, the trend is towards strict safety regulations and consumer awareness. European governments emphasize road safety, compelling manufacturers to adopt ABS and ESC systems. Moreover, the integration of ABS and ESC with vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems aligns with the region’s focus on smart and connected transportation solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region sees an emphasis on affordability and the adoption of safety features. Here, trends include the integration of ABS and ESC in entry-level and mid-range vehicles, catering to the price-sensitive market. The region’s rapid urbanization also fuels the demand for safety technologies that enhance vehicle stability in congested city environments.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, market trends are driven by a growing automotive industry and infrastructure development. The integration of ABS and ESC is becoming a priority, supported by regulations and consumer demand for safer vehicles. This trend is further bolstered by increasing investments in road infrastructure to enhance safety and accessibility.

The Automotive ABS and ESC Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology Type

Three Class ABS

Four Class ABS

ECS

By Vehicle Type

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

