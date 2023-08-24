Visteon Recognized as a 2023 Automotive News PACE Awards Finalist

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) announced today it has been named a 2023 Automotive News PACE™ Awards finalist for its Motorcycle Integrated Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) and smart battery management system (smartBMS) products. The technology solutions are two of 34 automotive innovations to be included in the final shortlist of the annual competition, with Visteon as one of the few companies with multiple products in the final selection. The Automotive News PACE Awards identify and celebrate the latest game-changing innovations that have made the journey from the brainstorm stage into the commercial market.



“At Visteon, we pride ourselves on our best-in-class product portfolio,” said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon. “Both of these products demonstrate the continued innovation that Visteon brings through its technologies, well-suited for the needs of both four-wheeler and two-wheeler markets. We are honored by the recognition of the value we provide in the next generation of vehicle architecture by the industry.”

Developed as the first digital dashboard solution for motorcycles, the Visteon Motorcycle Integrated CDC features a combined cluster and infotainment system with a 12.3-inch display that is enabled by touch, hand controls or voice command. The Motorcycle Integrated CDC is equipped with Wireless Apple CarPlay®, with embedded navigation and Bluetooth integration for both rider and passenger. This product represents the first time that Visteon has applied its industry-leading CDC technology to a two-wheeled vehicle.

Visteon smartBMS is the company’s first-to-market smart system that enables wireless communication of key EV components. Replacing traditional wired connections in battery management systems with a highly secure and reliable wireless communication technology, Visteon smartBMS allows OEMs to reduce overall vehicle weight and offer scalability across brands and vehicle segments. The smartBMS platform delivers highly accurate battery cell measurement and maximizes energy use per cell required for better vehicle range. Visteon’s smartBMS enables automakers to bring EVs to market faster by reducing time spent developing specific communication systems or designing complex wiring schemes for new vehicles.

The PACE Awards honor innovations driven by automotive suppliers and are recognized by the global automotive industry for identifying and celebrating the latest game-changing innovation from the plant floor to the showroom floor.

About Visteon

Visteon is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined and electric future. With next-generation digital cockpit and electrification products, Visteon leverages the strength and agility of its global network with a local footprint to deliver a cleaner, safer and more connected vehicle experience. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries worldwide, recorded approximately $3.76 billion in annual sales and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022.

