ZTX to Reward Community and Creators Through Upcoming Genesis Home Mint

Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZTX, the pioneering Web3 virtual world and creator platform, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated ZTX Genesis Home Mint in partnership with OpenSea, the world’s leading cross-chain digital asset and NFT collection, creation and trading platform. Scheduled for August 30 on Arbitrum, the mint follows a sold-out presale and will empower community members to access unique levels of governance, self-expression and rewards.

Such rewards are intended to acknowledge ZTX’s community of early supporters and ambassadors who have helped enrich the ecosystem with creator content. Furthermore, the digital collectibles that are Genesis Homes are designed to offer continued opportunities for creators to build and engage with diverse fans or communities while collecting an array of on-chain rewards for their creative work.

The Genesis Home mint will be conducted in lieu of a conventional virtual land sale, as land will be free for all users and serves as a base for Homes in ZTX. Early backers and participants in the Genesis Home Mint will benefit from the 4,000 unique 3D-rendered home NFTs packed with in-game utility with boosts to economic activities and asset production, as well as priority access to exciting updates and features.

Benefits for Community and Creators

The Genesis Home Mint will produce 4,000 limited edition District Home NFTs across each of the four ZTX Districts - Fashion, Games, Finance, and Arts. Homeowners will receive early or exclusive access to select experiences and content that are associated with the identity of the District to which their home is connected. Moreover, the Homes will offer direct in-app utility, as users will be able to enter their Homes, decorate rooms, exhibit art or content inside, and host gatherings. Additionally, the home NFTs will serve as membership passes granting governance rights to the community treasuries of the four ZTX Districts, which will each pursue independent grants and initiatives to support or reward different creators.

Speaking about the ZTX Genesis Home Mint, Chris Jang, the Co-CEO of ZTX, said: “We’re excited to present the first mint of our ecosystem. The many benefits that are geared towards the community and creators via these Genesis Homes are reflective of our commitment to rewarding loyal users and builders. That has not been lost by our early backers, who have been the forces behind our presale already successfully selling out. We will continue to build with the goal of providing creators the infrastructure tooling necessary to scale up and offer diverse 3D experiences, in order to be a long-term partner for the many builders in the web3 space. ”

Oliver Maroney, who leads Gaming Partnerships at OpenSea, said: “We are excited to partner with ZTX to bring their first-ever mint to life. We believe that great games powered by NFTs will not only onboard new users to blockchain technology but also help the gaming industry evolve. ZTX is pushing the space forward.”

Further details on the mint are available on ZTX Twitter, the ZTX website, and the official blog where the ZTX product roadmap and vision story can also be found.

Contacts:

ZTX: media@ztx.foundation

Throne PR: Robert@thronepr.com