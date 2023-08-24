Paris Junior College and Pfluger Architects Break Ground on New Workforce Training Building

Austin, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris Junior College has invested significantly in its workforce training program by constructing a new 23,000 SF addition to its existing Greenville campus facility.

The college hired Pfluger Architects to design the addition to provide space for specialized HVAC, Electricians, Mechatronics, and Plumbing labs. Pfluger designed the addition to provide flexibility for programs to evolve with the ever-changing needs of students and the industries in which they will work.

“What sets this project apart is PJC’s commitment to students and their future,” said Pfluger’s Higher Education Director Chris Lammers. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to their mission and create a space that works for today and can adapt for tomorrow.”



