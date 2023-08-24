Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences.



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: September 6th at 1:30pm ET

One-on-one meetings: September 6, 2023

Location: Boston

Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

Panel Presentation - Cell Therapies in Autoimmune: September 7th at 1:50 pm ET

One-on-one & group meetings: September 7, 2023

Location: Boston

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the News and Events section of Gracell’s investor website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging its innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost, and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The lead candidate BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T GC012F is currently being evaluated in the clinical studies for the treatment of multiple myeloma, B-NHL and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.