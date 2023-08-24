Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will present clinical data from the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of pegtibatinase, a novel investigational enzyme replacement therapy being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU), at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium in Jerusalem, Israel, August 29 – September 1, 2023.



The Company and its collaborators will also present analyses on its prospective HCU natural history study, the prevalence of HCU, and the burden of HCU from the patient perspective highlighting the devastating nature of this rare metabolic disease over patients’ lifetimes and underscoring the urgent need for new treatments. In addition, the Company will present data on the clinical burden of HCU and the relationship between total homocysteine (tHcy) and clinical outcomes, which has been recognized as one of the highest ranked posters at SSIEM.

Oral Presentation

Pegtibatinase, an Investigational Enzyme Replacement Therapy for the Treatment of Classical Homocystinuria (HCU): Latest Findings from the COMPOSE Phase 1/2 Trial

Parallel Session: Clinical Studies and Outcomes I

August 30, 9:45 – 10:00 a.m. IDT, Oren 2

Poster Presentations

Poster presentations will take place in the Exhibitions Hall (ICC) on August 29, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. IDT; August 30, 7:30 a.m. – 8:35 p.m. IDT; August 31, 7:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. IDT; and September 1, 8:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. IDT.

Clinical Characterization of Classical Homocystinuria Due to Cystathionine-beta Synthase Deficiency: Results from the ACAPPELLA Study

Poster B18

Poster Section: Clinical Studies, Patient Reported Outcome Measures

Clinical Burden of Classical Homocystinuria in the United States: A Retrospective Analysis of Optum Market Clarity

Poster B36

Poster Section: Clinical Studies, Patient Reported Outcome Measures

August 30, 7:11 p.m. IDT, Exhibitions Hall (ICC) – Poster Walk & Highest Ranked Posters

Validation of a Patient Identification Algorithm to Estimate the Prevalence of Classical

Homocystinuria (HCU) in the United States (US)

Poster B24

Poster Section: Clinical Studies, Patient Reported Outcome Measures

Understanding the Burden of Classical Homocystinuria (HCU) from the Patient’s Perspective: A Qualitative Study

Poster B102

Poster Section: Inborn Errors of Metabolism in Adults

RESTORE, a Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Effects of Chenodeoxycholic Acid in Adults and Pediatric Patients with Cerebrotendinous Xanthomatosis

Poster B13

Poster Section: Clinical Studies, Patient Reported Outcome Measures

About Classical Homocystinuria

Classical homocystinuria (HCU) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta synthase (CBS). CBS is a pivotal enzyme that is essential for the management of methionine and cysteine in the body. Classical HCU leads to toxic levels of homocysteine that can result in life-threatening thrombotic events such as stroke, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis, ophthalmologic and skeletal complications, as well as developmental delay. Current treatment options are limited to protein-restricted diet and supplemental use of vitamin B6 and betaine.

About Pegtibatinase

Pegtibatinase is an investigational PEGylated, recombinant enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the underlying cause of classical homocystinuria HCU. In preclinical studies, pegtibatinase has demonstrated an ability to reduce total homocysteine levels and improve clinical parameters. Pegtibatinase is currently advancing in the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical effects in patients with classical HCU. To date, the pegtibatinase program has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations by the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug designation in the US and Europe.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

