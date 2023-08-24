OTC Markets Group Welcomes Element 25 Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Element 25 Limited (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF), a mining and critical battery raw materials company based in Perth, Western Australia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Element 25 Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Element 25 Limited began trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ELMTF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Element 25 Managing Director Justin Brown said: “We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX Market. The ASX remains E25’s primary exchange, but joining the OTCQX will add greater liquidity to our ordinary shares and make investing in the company more accessible to a broader global investment community, particularly in the US, where we know investors have shown interest in our exciting battery grade manganese processing plant being developed on US soil to supply our offtake partners General Motors and Stellantis.”

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Element 25 Ltd.

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) produces a high silica manganese oxide ore from the 100% owned Butcherbird Mine, located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia. The ore is mined with a core focus on ESG. Mining extracts material above the water table to minimize environmental impact and processing uses water only to wash the ore and remove clays and other impurities. The concentrate is exported to international customers for processing into silicomanganese alloys.

The Company is currently building a processing facility to convert the Butcherbird concentrate using Element 25's proprietary technology into high quality, low carbon, ethically sourced battery grade high purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM), a critical raw material used in the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries.

As the EV industry makes the expected shift to higher manganese cathode content to meet volume and cost requirements the demand for HPMSM is expected to rise. Element 25's very large resource base, long mine life and innovative, low carbon processing technology will place it in an industry leading position to capture significant market share in an expanding industry.

Justin Brown Media Inquiries: Managing Director

Email: admin@e25.com.au

Phone: +61 (8) 6375 2525 Nathan Ryan

Email: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Phone: +61 (0) 420 582 887

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com