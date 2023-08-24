South Jersey Skin Care’s Dr. Robin Levin Is Named a ‘Top Doc’

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients seeking a “top doc” in the South Jersey area have a new resource in South Jersey Magazine’s Top Physicians 2023 issue, which on Aug. 24 published its annual listings “highlighting the physicians that have made an impact on the lives of people in our area.” South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center is both excited and proud to announce that board-certified New Jersey dermatologist Dr. Robin Levin is named in the publication.



“I consider it a privilege to help patients from the South Jersey area and elsewhere with their skin care needs every day,” Dr. Levin said. “I want to especially thank the team at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center, South Jersey Magazine for making this happen, and—of course—the women and men who trust me for their cosmetic and medical skin care and who feel so strongly about the quality of our services and results that they gave me their literal vote of confidence.”

Dr. Levin shares this honor with the entire team—and especially her professional staff members, Dana Welsh-Willerton, PA-C; Michelle Smalley, PA-C; Alyssa Angradi, PA-C; Tara Avallone, LME; and Kaylynn Marshall, LME.

Dr. Levin has been practicing since 2000, specializing in the breadth of dermatology services: medical, surgical, and cosmetic. She practiced general dermatology at a private practice in New Jersey starting in 2002, then began her own practice in 2005. Dr. Levin moved that practice—South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center—to its current location in Mount Laurel in 2013.

South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center has since grown in terms of staff and services, now providing an extensive menu of injectables, laser and light treatments, cosmetic skincare options, and more—in addition to diagnosis and treatment for skin cancer, acne, and other skin conditions, as well as management of chronic symptoms caused by rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis.

The 2023 ”top doc” recognition by South Jersey Magazine is only the most recent such honor, as Dr. Levin has frequently been named in this category by the publication over the years. Look for the issue online at southjerseymagazine.com and in print at local news dealers, national bookstore chains, and other shops across nine South Jersey counties.

For more information about Dr. Robin Levin and South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center, call (856) 810-9888 or send a message online.



