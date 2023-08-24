Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Size to Reach USD 130.8 Billion by 2032 with 27.5% CAGR

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market is expected to witness robust growth owing to the rising mobile phone penetration, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing usage of real-time communications, and advancements in API integration capabilities globally.



Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Statistics and Highlights:

CPaaS Market size to hit USD 130.8 billion by 2032, rising from the current value of USD 11.8 billion in 2022 progressing at a CAGR of 27.5% over 2023-2032.

North America captured dominant revenue share exceeding USD 3.5 billion in 2022.

By component, solutions accounted for over USD 7.6 billion share in 2022.

Surging mobile communication is propelling the market growth.

Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Report Coverage:

Market Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Size 2022 USD 11.8 Billion Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Forecast 2032 USD 130.8 Billion Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 27.5% Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Base Year 2022 Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography Communication Platform-As-A-Service (Cpaas) Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Avaya Inc., Bandwidth Inc., Infobip Ltd., MessageBird, Plivo Inc., Telnyx LLC, TEXTUS, TWILIO INC., Vonage America, LLC, and Voximplant. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Analysis of Key Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Dynamics:

The CPaaS market growth can be attributed to many factors. The number of mobile phone users is increasing rapidly, and this is driving the demand for CPaaS solutions. CPaaS solutions allow businesses to communicate with their customers through a variety of channels, including SMS, voice, and video. APIs are becoming increasingly important, as they allow businesses to integrate their applications with each other. CPaaS solutions can be used to integrate with a variety of APIs, which can help businesses to improve their efficiency and agility. Cloud-based systems are vulnerable to security attacks, and this could deter businesses from adopting CPaaS solutions. CPaaS solutions need to be reliable and offer high quality of service. If these solutions do not meet the expectations of businesses, it could lead to customer dissatisfaction. Despite these challenges, the CPaaS market is expected to grow in the future. This growth will be driven by the factors mentioned above, as well as developments in blockchain, 5G, and AI integration.

Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Latest Innovations and Trends:

Integration of AI-enabled chatbots for enhanced customer experience.

Leveraging blockchain technology to enable secure communications.

5G enabling faster data transmission for low-latency communications.

Adoption of cloud-native architecture for improved scalability and delivery.

Growing conversational commerce capabilities using NLP and ML.



Major Factors Propelling CPaaS Market Growth:

Rising smartphone penetration and mobile communications traffic globally.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based software solutions.

Growing enterprise focus on omnichannel customer engagement.

Surging development of mobile apps requiring real-time communications capabilities.

Advancements in API integration and microservices fuelling CPaaS adoption.





Key Challenges Hindering Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Potential:

Security and privacy vulnerabilities associated with cloud-based systems.

Quality of service issues pertaining to call drops and network congestion.

Stiff competition from established PSTN providers.

Lack of standardized communication protocols.

Integration complexities with on-premise communication systems.



Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Segmentation:

Based on the Components

Solution SDK Platform API Platform Messaging API Voice API Others

Service Managed Service Professional Service





Based on the Organization Size

Large Enterprise

SME

Based on the Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Other



Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market Regional Outlook:

North America currently holds the leading position in the Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market, driven by early cloud adoption. However, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising mobile penetration. Europe also accounts for a significant share currently. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Communication Platform-as-a-Service during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the rising mobile penetration, growing demand for UC&C solutions, and increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Europe is also a significant market for Communication Platform-as-a-Service. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the increasing demand for UC&C solutions, growing need for mobile communication, and rising adoption of cloud-based services.

Leading Companies Offering Communication Platform-as-a-Service Market:

Major players include Twilio, Vonage, 8x8 Inc., Netfortris, Avaya, Cisco, AWS, MessageBird, Plivo, and Telestax, among others.

In summary, driven by mobile and cloud growth, the CPaaS market is primed for robust growth globally through 2032.

