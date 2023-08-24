Tactical Resources Refiles Q3 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements that drive the critical technologies of the future, announces that the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 (the “Amended Financial Statements”) and corresponding management discussion and analysis (the “Amended MD&A”) have been refiled to correct the expiry date of 2,856,500 warrants to March 4, 2024, instead of May 13, 2023, which was previously stated in the financial statements (the “Former Financial Statements”) and management discussion and analysis (the “Former MD&A”) filed on June 20, 2023. All other information in the Amended Financial Statements and Amended MD&A remains the same as Former Financial Statements and Former MD&A.



Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the Peak Project in western Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential.

