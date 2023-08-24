Aircraft Seating Market Value, Industry Growth & Market Forecast

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The market is driven by several factors, such as the growing number of premium economy seats, increasing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft.­­­­

Aircraft Seating Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 6.3 Billion Projected Market Size USD 8.7 Billion in 2027 CAGR 6.8% Market Size Available for Years 2018–2027 Base Year Considered 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027

Aircraft Seating Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing demand for seats installed with IFEC Systems

The demand for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) systems has increased in the past decade, becoming an alternate source of income for most airlines. IFEC systems are mostly installed in business-and first-class seats, and in premium economy class seats in a few airlines. Ancillary revenues help airlines maintain their service quality or increase the quality of onboard services. To increase the ancillary revenue, several airlines are modifying the cabin and installing seats with the latest IFEC systems. Also, upgrading old seats with the latest IFEC systems is not possible in most cases due to compatibility and configuration issues. Hence, airlines replace old seats with new seats that come configured with advanced IFEC systems. This trend has positively impacted the aircraft seating market.

Key Market Players in Aircraft Seating Market

Safran (France),

Collins Aerospace (US),

Geven S.p.A. (Italy),

RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), and

HAECO (Hong Kong)

328 – Tables

44 – Figures

288 – Pages

Restraint: Stringent regulatory norms and product certification procedure

In the aircraft seating market, the market for in-flight entertainment & connectivity is subject to regulations in several countries, making it difficult for airlines to obtain approval for the onboard installation of IFEC systems. The process of obtaining certification for IFEC systems is quite exhaustive, owing to the long approval process and the high cost of IFEC systems. For instance, an IFEC system needs to be connected to an electrical bus to ensure a safe landing. This procedure requires approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Thus, eventually, these regulatory frameworks and certifications are expected to restrain the growth of the aircraft seating market.

Opportunity: Rise of low cost airlines

Low-cost carriers are responsible for bringing affordable air travel to the masses. These carriers, also known as budget carriers, have low fares with low-end to moderate service as compared to full-service airlines. Low prices and promotional offers are the major factors driving the low-cost carrier segment. The low-cost model has been very successful for short-haul routes, creating a surge in demand for narrow-body aircraft. Emerging countries are replicating this model to provide low-cost services to the growing middle-class population. Emerging economies, such as India and China, are potential markets for lost-cost airlines. The demand for such airlines is also high in countries such as Mexico and South Africa. Over 60% of passengers in Mexico prefer traveling by low-cost airlines, whereas the introduction of these airlines in South Africa has resulted in an increase in tourism.

Challenge: Regulations to install 16G seats in all aircraft

Within the next few years, commercial aircraft with 9G seats will no longer be permitted to operate, as per European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. The FAA has completed its work on the requirement for aircraft to have stronger seats, which must be designed to increase the survivability of passengers and flight attendants during accidents. As per the new mandates, which affect all aircraft built after October 2009, the seats must be able to withstand 16 times the force of gravity, compared with the 9G standard in effect since 1952. The floors and tracks where the seats are installed must also be able to withstand the same level of gravity pressure.

