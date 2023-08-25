Lipid Nanoparticles Market Size to Surpass USD 1,895.1 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6%

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global lipid nanoparticles market size was valued at USD 687.5 million in 2021 and projected to grow USD 1,895.1 million in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2029. The expansion can be attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on drug production.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Lipid Nanoparticles Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development:

October 2022: Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), key player in the manufacturing and development of polyamino-acid based delivery systems expanded its drug delivery capabilities including novel nanoparticle formulation and functional lipid excipients.





Key Takeaways:

Lipid nanoparticles are used as a carrier in delivering oncology and neurology-related drugs.

North America generated a revenue of USD 446.9 million in 2021.

Segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for LNPs by pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing and marketing.

Increasing focus on innovative and personalized medicine worldwide will drive the market growth during the forecast period 2029.

L ist of Key Players Profiled in the Report

“Companies leading the global lipid nanoparticles market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gattefossé (France), Precision NanoSystems (Canada), IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany)”

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 1,895.1 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 777.4 Million Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 98 Segments covered By Type; Application; End-user; and Region





Segments:

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Segment to Record Commendable Expansion Owing to Associated Benefits

On the basis of type, the market is subdivided into solid lipid nanoparticles, nanostructured lipid carriers, and others. Of these, the solid lipid nanoparticles segment is anticipated to depict a notable rise over the analysis period. The rise is being driven by the benefit of high loading capacity and bioavailability.

Therapeutics Segment to Record Substantial Growth Owing to Escalating Product Usage as Carriers

Based on application, the market is segregated into research and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment is slated to grow at a remarkable CAGR throughout the forecast period. The escalation can be attributed to the surging product usage in manufacturing drugs for the treatment of numerous diseases, including cancer.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies to Record Lucrative Growth Impelled by Increasing Product Deployment for Drug Development

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research, and others. Of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to record substantial expansion growth through the study period. The rise can be attributed to the increasing product usage in the manufacturing and marketing of various drugs.

Based on region, the market is categorized into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.





By Type

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs)

Others

By Application

Therapeutics

Research

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Surge Owing to Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine

The lipid nanoparticles market growth is being fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicines for site-specific drug delivery. The nanoparticles are utilized as a carrier in the delivery of oncology and neurology-related drugs.

However, the market expansion is poised to be hindered by the enforcement of strict regulations related to investments in R&D activities.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Driven by Presence of Major Players

The North America lipid nanoparticles market share is estimated to register substantial growth through the analysis period. The rise can be attributed to the presence of key industry players and escalating focus on geographical expansion.

The Europe market is poised to record lucrative expansion over the forecast period. The surge is being driven by growing investments in R&D activities.





Competitive Landscape:

Market Participants Enter into Collaborations to Expand Product Reach

Major industry players are entering into partnership agreements and collaborations for increasing product reach and enabling geographical expansion. Numerous companies are participating in research activities and trade conferences. Some of the additional initiatives comprise mergers, acquisitions, and the formation of alliances.





FAQ’s

How big is the lipid nanoparticles market?

The lipid nanoparticles market size was USD 687.5 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,895.1 million by 2029.

What is the market for lipid nanoparticles?

The lipid nanoparticles Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.





