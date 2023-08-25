High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Size Worth USD 4.57 Billion by 2030 at 7.15 CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR ),” High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Information By Product, By Form, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Region - Forecast till 2030”, The global high intensity sweeteners market will touch USD 4.57 billion at a 7.15% CAGR by 2030, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Drivers

Increasing Use in Soda to Boost Market Growth

The high intensity sweeteners market is expanding due to the rising usage of these sweeteners in soda. Rapid growth is being seen in beverage consumption, particularly among millennials. In particular in expanding countries like the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the usage of these sugar replacements in the beverage and convenience food sectors is a crucial driver for industry expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 4.57 Billion CAGR 7.50% (2023–2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Billion Sq. Meter) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Form, Category, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Large pool of people suffering from diabetes and obesity. Increased imposition of taxes by government bodies on sugar sweetened beverages. Growing expansion policies adopted by key players. Wide usage of high-intensity sweeteners in various application.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the high intensity sweeteners market report include

Tate and Lyle (UK)

Cargill

Incorporated (US)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

Ingredion Inc. (US)

Ajinomoto Co.

Inc (Japan)

HYET Sweet (Netherlands)

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd (Switzerland)

JK Sucralose Inc. (China)

Heartland Food Products Group (US).

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Health-Conscious Consumers to offer Robust Opportunities

Because they contain little or no calories, customers who are concerned about their health are switching from sugar to the high-intensity sweeteners or non-nutritive sweeteners in increasing numbers. People are now choosing healthier choices like sugar replacements due to the rise in ailments like obesity and diabetes. The FDA's release and approval of novel high intensity sweeteners is also anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the projection period.

Restraints and Challenges

Adverse Health Effects to act as Market Restraint

The adverse health effects, stringent government regulations, and fluctuations in raw material cost may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (130 Pages) on High-Intensity Sweeteners Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-intensity-sweeteners-market-11642

Market Segmentation

The global high intensity sweeteners market is bifurcated based on product, form, category, application, end user, and distribution channel.

By product, sucralose will lead the market over the forecast period.

By form, dry will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By category, artificial sweeteners will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application, beverages will spur the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the market is classified into commercial and residential.

By distribution channel, this market is classified into online, specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others.

COVID-19 Analysis

The world economy was impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic. Travel, transportation, & all non-essential trade were prohibited countrywide in a number of nations to prevent the virus' spread and guarantee social segregation. Additionally, this had an effect on and hampered several industries' manufacturing and distribution processes. Owing to disrupted supply chains, lack of raw materials and labor, and other factors, the sweeteners business experienced substantial disruptions. Additionally, imports and exports to other nations were impeded or delayed. Although the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of sanitary and nutritious meals with decreased sugar, calories, & fats in illness prevention, it also prompted the adoption of various best-practice models in the food business. Unprecedented demand was seen in the food business, especially for low-calorie food items.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Command High Intensity Sweeteners Market

The market for high-intensity sweeteners has seen tremendous growth in the Asia-Pacific region, and the movement towards better eating patterns is still on the rise. China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, & the rest of Asia-Pacific make up the Asia-Pacific region. The National Dairy Research Institute in India conducted a scientific study on the usage of artificial sweeteners in traditional dairy products from India that showed that one in every 12 people in urban areas of the nation who are 40 or older are expected to be diagnosed with diabetes. The intake of sweets and savory foods plays a big part in Indian cuisine, and as the number of people with diabetes rises, consumer preferences for low-calorie and sugar-reduced sweets, especially dairy-based sweet goods, are changing dramatically. Therefore, it is anticipated that demand for the high-intensity sweeteners will propel the product's expansion in the area.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in High Intensity Sweeteners Market

One of the greatest areas for high-intensity sweeteners is North America, with the United States & Canada providing the majority of the market's revenue. According to a poll done by Nutrisystem in 2023 and released by SWNS Media Group, around 95% of the Americans have attempted to lose weight during the previous five years, and approximately 62% had goals to lose 22 pounds by the end of 2023. According to research, including low-calorie & low-fat food and beverage items to a workout and exercise routine is crucial for effective weight reduction and control. Additionally, a research reported in the Journal of Academy of Nutrition & Diabetics has shown that American consumers are switching to sweeteners instead of traditional sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. The popularity of low-calorie & sugar-free food and beverage items is being fueled by Americans' rising exercise habits and weight control attempts. During the projection period, the region's demand for the high-intensity sweeteners would increase due to the increased need for such goods.

