Industrial Protective Clothing Market to Worth USD 32.72 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the industrial protective clothing market is poised for growth due to the escalating demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) across a broad spectrum of end-use industries. This surge in demand, stemming from various sectors, is anticipated to serve as a primary driver propelling the market forward.

The industrial protective clothing market has undergone a substantial surge in demand, driven by urban expansion and heightened health risks. This increased need for protection has prompted a significant focus on high-tech PPA solutions, predominantly composed of non-renewable materials with a polymer foundation known for their durability.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.24 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 32.72 Billion CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Application

Material type

End user Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Industrial Protective Clothing Market

3M Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ansell Limited

Kimberly Clark Corp

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cintas Corporation

Delta Plus Group

Radians, Inc.

National Safety Apparel, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Lindstrom Group

Bennett Safetywear Ltd

Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc

Construction Application Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Increased Demand for Protective Clothing

Construction application segment within the industrial protective clothing market is poised to exhibit a notable growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. This growth is underpinned by the recognition of the substantial overhead costs associated with workplace fatalities or injuries, which is anticipated to drive an increased demand for protective clothing within the construction sector throughout the forecast duration.

The markets in North America find its stronghold attributed to substantial investments injected into the industrial sector and the consistent updating of regional regulations. The United States stands out as one of the world's foremost suppliers of chemical and pharmaceutical substances, bolstering its industrial prowess on a global scale in the industrial protective clothing market.

Pharmaceutical Application Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Multifaceted Challenges Encountered by Employees

Pharmaceutical application segment held a significant global revenue share in the industrial protective clothing market. This segment's prominence can be attributed to the multifaceted challenges encountered by employees within the pharmaceutical industry, who are exposed to a range of on-the-job hazards. These hazards encompass direct contact with biological agents, chemical substances, and pharmaceutical compounds, necessitating the implementation of comprehensive protective measures.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific emerge as a focal point, primarily driven by the remarkable expansion of its manufacturing industry and the concurrent implementation of expansive federal programs. This growth trajectory gains further momentum due to burgeoning economies within the region, particularly China, India, Japan, and other influential players in the industrial protective clothing market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the industrial protective clothing market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Toray Industries, Inc. made a significant announcement regarding developing LIVMOA 4500AS, a groundbreaking disposable personal protective clothing in 2022. This innovative product not only meets the rigorous standards set by the JIS T 8115 Type 4 classification for "Spray-tight" chemical protective clothing, but it also distinguishes itself through the integration of seam tape technology. This incorporation results in remarkable attributes such as enhanced waterproofing, optimal aeration, and effective dirt control, elevating its overall performance.

Solmax, a prominent player, recently acquired TenCate Geosynthetics. This strategic move united two globally recognized and market-leading entities under one umbrella. By consolidating their geosynthetic product portfolios, these industry giants have harnessed their collective strengths, expertise, and resources to forge a new era of innovation and growth.

