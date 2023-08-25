Global Economic Opportunity Trends Report 2023-2030: How Global Brands Embrace Trends to Capture Local Markets

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Economic Trends (Second Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an overview of the transformative trends countries worldwide are adopting or will adopt to gain a better business and economic environment.

These trends create direct opportunities for major sectors, such as technology, energy, food and agriculture, industrial, mobility, business and financial services, health and medicine, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Included is a set of exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that represent the strategies and trends companies or governments must adopt to mitigate economic growth risks.

Factors such as increasing the debt-to-GDP ratio, the need for a sustainable economy, high-income inequality, and stagflation have led to collaborative public and private sector synergies. To achieve overall economic development, governments of various economies are offering support to citizens in the form of guaranteed basic income and encouraging digitalization for better communication, engagement, and convenience.

From a business perspective, global brands are integrating cultural aspects into their products and marketing strategies to support nationalistic sentiments and to capture wider local audiences. This report informs businesses about the trends and initiatives that will transform the overall economy and business ecosystem.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio

Glocalization

Digital Citizenship

Eco-capitalism

Guaranteed Basic Income

Stagflation

Oil Market Instabilities

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

