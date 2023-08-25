Coles Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: AI, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, and Robotics Drive Digital Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coles Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into Coles Group's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Coles Group Ltd (Coles) is an Australian retailer of general merchandise. The company has several private labels namely Wellness Road, Nature's Kitchen, Coles Green Choice, Coles Finest, and Coles Organic. The company's reportable segments are Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express.



Scope

Coles is tapping into the power of key emerging technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and improve customer service. AI, big data, cloud, IoT, and robotics are among the key technologies under focus for the company

Coles launched LAB288, its disruptive technology team which works with emerging technologies to understand the latest shopping trends and offer superior shopping experiences to customers

VMware partners with tech companies to offer better customer service and improve its operational efficiency

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnerships Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

