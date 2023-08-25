Coles Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: AI, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, and Robotics Drive Digital Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coles Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insights into Coles Group's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Coles Group Ltd (Coles) is an Australian retailer of general merchandise. The company has several private labels namely Wellness Road, Nature's Kitchen, Coles Green Choice, Coles Finest, and Coles Organic. The company's reportable segments are Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express.
Scope
- Coles is tapping into the power of key emerging technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and improve customer service. AI, big data, cloud, IoT, and robotics are among the key technologies under focus for the company
- Coles launched LAB288, its disruptive technology team which works with emerging technologies to understand the latest shopping trends and offer superior shopping experiences to customers
- VMware partners with tech companies to offer better customer service and improve its operational efficiency
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Partnerships Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Adobe
- IRI
- RELEX
- Microsoft
- Infor
- Ocado
- WITRON
- Accenture
- Optus
- Loscam
- Thinxtra
- Australian Payments Plus
- UnionPay
- Rambus
- Uber Eats
- Bringg
- Wing
- eBay
