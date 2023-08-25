E-Commerce Packaging Market worth $111.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-Commerce Packaging Market is approximated to be USD 69.3 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 111.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. E-Commerce packaging refers to the specialized packaging used for products that are sold and shipped through online platforms or E-Commerce channels. E-Commerce packaging plays a crucial role in protecting products during shipping while also providing an opportunity to tell any brand’s story and connect with customers.

By strategically incorporating product benefits and valuable information on the packaging, businesses can effectively stand out and increase consumer consideration. Indeed, effective E-Commerce packaging is essential for enhancing the customer experience and driving improved profitability for businesses. By prioritizing secure and reliable packaging, companies can establish a positive brand image and build customer trust. Packaging that protects products during shipping helps to minimize the likelihood of damage, reducing costs associated with product returns, replacements, or refunds.

List of Key Players in E-Commerce Packaging Market:

International Paper (US) Amcor Limited (Australia) Mondi Group (UK) DS Smith (UK) Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)among others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in E-Commerce Packaging Market:

Driver: The East's access to smartphones and the internet, technological advancements

The East's access to smartphones and the internet, technological advancements Restraint: Unavailability of proper recycling facilities

Unavailability of proper recycling facilities Opportunities: Social media influence

Social media influence Challenges: Harmful effects of plastic on the environment

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material, Corrugated boards accounted for the largest market share

By Product Type, Boxes account for the highest CAGR in the E-Commerce packaging market during the forecast period.

By Application, Electronics segment to have the largest market share in 2022 in the E-Commerce packaging market.

Corrugated board is a popular choice for E-Commerce packaging as it provides excellent protection and structural integrity. It consists of a fluted layer between two flat layers, offering strength and cushioning. Plastic is commonly used in E-Commerce packaging due to its durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. It offers excellent protection and tamper resistance. Paper is a sustainable and eco-friendly option for E-Commerce packaging. It is commonly used for lightweight products. One of the key benefits of a corrugated board is its customizability. It can be easily shaped into various packaging designs to accommodate different product sizes. Owing to this flexibility, it is the most widely used material.

Boxes are one of the most common types of E-Commerce packaging. They provide sturdy and reliable protection for a wide range of products during shipping. Boxes come in various sizes and styles, offering flexibility to accommodate different product dimensions and quantities. The boxes segment is the largest segment due to its exceptional strength, versatility, and eco-friendly nature.

Electronics is the largest application of E-Commerce packaging. The packaging for electronics requires protection against potential damage during transit, as well as proper cushioning to prevent impacts. It often includes custom-fit boxes, foam inserts, and anti-static materials to safeguard delicate electronic components.

The E-Commerce packaging market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of E-Commerce packaging globally. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in the electronics industry with the spread of consumer electronics and growing E-Commerce sales. This growth is fueled by factors such as rising disposable incomes, increasing adoption of smart devices, and expanding digital infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

