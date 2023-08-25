Role of Industrial Dust Collectors in Preventing Occupational Diseases Like COPD and Lung Cancer Drives Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Dust Collector Market by Product Type, Media Type, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial dust collector market was valued at $7,871.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $12,223.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Dust collectors work by collecting contaminated air through a filter or series of filters, which capture the dust particles and other pollutants. The clean air is then released back into the workplace or the environment. Industrial dust collectors can range in size from small units designed to filter air in a single workstation to large systems that filter air in an entire factory.



There are several types of dust collectors used in industries. Some of the most common types of dust collectors are cyclone dust collector, bughouse dust collector, cartridge dust collector, electrostatic precipitator and wet scrubber.



The usage of industrial dust collectors in manufacturing facilities, processing plants, warehouses, and other commercial or industrial environments helps them to comply with environmental and occupational safety standards. For instance, in August 2021, the UK government's Health and Safety Executive introduced a series of regulations known as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) Regulations (HSE).

Organizations are required to implement safety measures and protocols to guard against exposure to potentially dangerous dust under this regulation. Breathing in construction dust for a longer time can lead to conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, silicosis, and lung cancer.

Construction workers are more likely to get these diseases because routine construction operations generate large amounts of airborne dust. Early mortality and significant disability are consequences of these disorders. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) estimates that exposure to silica dust kills 500 construction workers annually. Thus, the usage of industrial dust collectors is crucial for protecting workers' health in numerous sectors. and as a result, the demand for industrial dust collector is anticipated to increase.







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in health and safety concerns

Growth in industrialization and construction industry

Stringent environmental and government regulations

Restraints

High capital and operation Costs

Incapable of handling extreme temperatures

Opportunities

Technological Advancements







Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial dust collector market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the industrial dust collector market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global industrial dust collector market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key market players within industrial dust collector market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial dust collector industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 348 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7871.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12223.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Others

By Product Type

Dry Dust Collectors

Wet Scrubber Dust Collectors

By Media Type

Woven

Non-Woven

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

CECO Environmental Corp.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thermax Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. (American Air Filter Company, Inc.)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yo2qa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment