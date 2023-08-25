Insufflation Devices Market Soaring High with Notable Growth of US$ 4.7 Billion (2022-2032): In-Depth Analysis and Forecast by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for insufflation devices was estimated to be worth US$ 2.3 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 4.7 billion.



Laparoscopic surgery, heart surgery, bariatric surgery, among other surgical procedures, all require insufflation equipment. Laparoscopic insufflation devices assist in maintaining the pneumoperitoneum during bariatric surgery and lessen clinical consequences for the patient. They aid in preserving ideal abdominal pressure conditions, cutting down on operating time and minimizing CO2 pneumoperitoneum problems.

Insufflation devices are used by medical experts during cardiac, bariatric, as well as laparoscopic surgery. The benefits that laparoscopic surgery provides are expected to increase the usage of insufflation devices. For cardiac surgery, insufflation devices are utilized to lessen complications such myocardial dysfunction and brain damage. The amount of cardiac surgeries conducted over time will rise because to the population's increasing prevalence of heart disorders, which would fuel the global insufflation market during the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83568

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation Application, End-Use Regions Covered North America,Latin America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Fujifilm, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, BD, and Olympus are the key suppliers of Insufflation Devices.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The CAGR for the laparoscopic application segment was 6.2% from 2017 to 2021.

The market in Japan is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 198 million.

By 2032, the market in the United Kingdom is projected to be worth US$ 190.4 million.

According to projections, the United States insufflation device market will be worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2032.

Market Trends for Insufflation Devices

There has been an enormous increase in laparoscopic procedures since the past decade. Healthcare practitioners are being encouraged to do laparoscopic operations because of the quick recovery from these procedures.

Laparoscopic surgery can be used to do procedures such minor tumor removal, gastric bypass surgery, appendectomy, cystectomy, etc. The need for laparoscopic surgery is driving the demand for insufflation equipment because insufflation devices are essential to laparoscopic procedures.

The rising incidence of obese adults with a BMI of 35 to 39 who have particularly severe health issues, like high blood pressure, sleep apnea, as well as type 2 diabetes, is a key market driver for insufflation devices.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) estimates that in 2019 there were 256,000 bariatric surgeries performed, up from 158,000 in 2011. There is a growing need for insufflation devices as a type of therapy as more individuals become aware of the benefits of undergoing bariatric surgery.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83568<ype=S

Global Insufflation Devices Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Insufflation Devices market in different regions. These are:

Diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle disorders are on the rise in the population of the United States as a result of sedentary lifestyles and junk food consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 659,000 Americans pass away from heart illnesses each year.

In the United States, obesity is a big problem. As of 2017–2018, the National Center for Health and Statistics estimated that 42.4% of adults in the United States were obese. About 228,000 Americans received weight-loss surgery in 2017, in accordance to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ABMS).

The demand for such devices is being driven by laparoscopy and rising technical improvement since insufflation devices are mostly utilized in laparoscopic procedures.



Global Insufflation Devices Market: Key Players

Fujifilm

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

BD, Olympus

B. Braun Melsungen

Smith & Nephew

Karl Storz

Steris

CONMED

Richard Wolf

Laprosurge

Locamed

Mindray

Seemann Technologies

Cooper Surgical

Genicom

Ackermann Instrumente

Teleflex

WISAP Medical Technology

Ethicon

ILO Electronic

Palliare Ltd.

Key Developments by the key players in the global market for insufflation devices are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Stryker Corporation 2022 Successfully acquired Vocera Communication. Stryker will be able to enhance their Advanced Digital Healthcare services thanks to the acquisition. CONMED 2021 Debuted their brand-new AirSeal Robotic Solution.

A superior workflow is provided by the new AirSeal Robotic Solution, which is coupled with the da Vinci surgical system.

The AirSeal Robotic Solution for prolonged exposure provides a steady pneumoperitoneum during suction and leakage.

It enables surgeons to do surgery even when the intra-abdominal pressure is low.

Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83568

Global Insufflation Devices Market Segmentation

By Application:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read More Related Reports:

Demand for AI in Cancer Diagnostics: Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Propellers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Industry Sales Analysis 2023-2031 | Probing Growth Trends, Envisioning Future Scenario

Respiratory Disposables Market Dimensions 2023-2031 | Sharing Industry Pie, Expansive Growth

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com