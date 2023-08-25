Global Hybrid Operating Room Market is Likely to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031, Expanding at Over 7% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for hybrid operating room was estimated to reach US$ 876.9 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 7.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, and reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2031.



A hybrid operating room (OR) is an aseptic setting that combines fixed high-tech imaging systems with surgical tools, instruments, tables, lighting, equipment management platforms, and surgical booms. It makes it possible to combine less intrusive therapies with visual guidance.

Hybrid OR does away with the need to allocate additional supplies, employees, space, or resources to each venue. The staff can save time by using a hybrid OR since procedures can be scheduled as a single procedure rather than two separate ones.

Hybrid ORs integrate surgery and imaging equipment in one spot, so equipment or technological troubleshooting is only needed once rather than twice. Hybrid operating rooms improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays and patient recovery times, which reduces the overall cost of healthcare.

These benefits of hybrid operating rooms are anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 876.9 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 215 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Type, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , South America Companies Covered Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Steris Corporation, Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC (Novanta Inc.), Toshiba Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Stryker Corporation

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2021, the intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems market share was around 50.0%.

During the forecast period, the application segment for cardiovascular surgery is expected to have a leading market share.

According to end-user, the hospitals sector is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, North America accounted for a major portion of the global industry—roughly 40.0%.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Market Trends for Hybrid Operating Room

Based on the end-user, the hospitals sector is anticipated to rule the market from 2022 to 2031. Large hospitals are able to create hybrid operating rooms because they can afford the hefty setup costs.

It is anticipated that the number of minimally invasive treatments would rise throughout the projection period, driving the hospital segment.

Hybrid Operating Room Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the hybrid operating room market in different regions. They are:

In 2021, North America made up a major portion of the global industry. From 2022 to 2031, the market in the area is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.5%. This might be attributed to the fact that North America has a highly developed medical and healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific had the economy that grew most rapidly in 2021 due to the region's rising patient base and improved medical facilities. The number of ambulatory medical facilities is expected to expand, and there will likely be a rise in the demand for surgical procedures in the near future.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market: Key Players

The important tactics used by the major businesses include the introduction of technologically enhanced products and partnerships and acquisitions. A smaller number of firms dominate the consolidated global market for hybrid operating rooms.

The leading market players are:

Toshiba Corporation,

Canon Medical Systems Corporation,

Getinge AB,

GE Healthcare,

Siemens Healthineers,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Steris Corporation,

Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.),

NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC (Novanta Inc.),

Stryker Corporation.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for hybrid operating room are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center 2022 The company debuted the brand-new hybrid operating room.

This state-of-the-art space combines contemporary imaging as well as surgical equipment in one place. Getinge AB 2021 With the launch of Getinge's new Tegris 6.0 integration platform, Barco and Getinge reinforced their partnership in the global market for digital OR solutions.

The companies are working together to enable high-resolution, uncompressed video and audio exchange within and across operating rooms in order to simplify today's operating room arrangements. IMRIS and Hill-Rom 2018 IMRIS and Hill-Rom revealed a new multi-purpose operating room (OR) table that was specifically created for the IMRIS Surgical Theatre.

The table combines a ground-breaking magnetic resonance (MR) neurosurgical tabletop from IMRIS with Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions' Trumpf Medical's 7500 OR Table platform.

It was developed in close cooperation with surgeons, designers, as well as engineers from IMRIS and both companies.

The invention was made in response to the demand for an ergonomic, MRI-compatible operating table among neurosurgeons and the hospital's management to make the most of the IMRIS Surgical Theatre.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation

Product Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems Angiography Systems MRI Systems CT Scanners Others Operating Room Fixtures Operating Tables Operating Room Lights Surgical Booms Others Surgical Equipment Others

Type Fixed Mobile

Application Cardiovascular Surgery Neurosurgery Thoracic Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Others

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Specialty Centers Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa





