Global Hybrid Operating Room Market is Likely to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031, Expanding at Over 7% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for hybrid operating room was estimated to reach US$ 876.9 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 7.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, and reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2031.
A hybrid operating room (OR) is an aseptic setting that combines fixed high-tech imaging systems with surgical tools, instruments, tables, lighting, equipment management platforms, and surgical booms. It makes it possible to combine less intrusive therapies with visual guidance.
Hybrid OR does away with the need to allocate additional supplies, employees, space, or resources to each venue. The staff can save time by using a hybrid OR since procedures can be scheduled as a single procedure rather than two separate ones.
Hybrid ORs integrate surgery and imaging equipment in one spot, so equipment or technological troubleshooting is only needed once rather than twice. Hybrid operating rooms improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays and patient recovery times, which reduces the overall cost of healthcare.
These benefits of hybrid operating rooms are anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 876.9 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 1.8 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|7.7%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|215 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Product, Type, Application, End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , South America
|Companies Covered
|Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Steris Corporation, Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC (Novanta Inc.), Toshiba Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Stryker Corporation
Key Findings of Market Report
- In 2021, the intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems market share was around 50.0%.
- During the forecast period, the application segment for cardiovascular surgery is expected to have a leading market share.
- According to end-user, the hospitals sector is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.
- In 2021, North America accounted for a major portion of the global industry—roughly 40.0%.
- During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a CAGR of 8.7%.
Market Trends for Hybrid Operating Room
- Based on the end-user, the hospitals sector is anticipated to rule the market from 2022 to 2031. Large hospitals are able to create hybrid operating rooms because they can afford the hefty setup costs.
- It is anticipated that the number of minimally invasive treatments would rise throughout the projection period, driving the hospital segment.
Hybrid Operating Room Regional Market Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the hybrid operating room market in different regions. They are:
- In 2021, North America made up a major portion of the global industry. From 2022 to 2031, the market in the area is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.5%. This might be attributed to the fact that North America has a highly developed medical and healthcare infrastructure.
- Asia Pacific had the economy that grew most rapidly in 2021 due to the region's rising patient base and improved medical facilities. The number of ambulatory medical facilities is expected to expand, and there will likely be a rise in the demand for surgical procedures in the near future.
Global Hybrid Operating Room Market: Key Players
The important tactics used by the major businesses include the introduction of technologically enhanced products and partnerships and acquisitions. A smaller number of firms dominate the consolidated global market for hybrid operating rooms.
The leading market players are:
- Toshiba Corporation,
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation,
- Getinge AB,
- GE Healthcare,
- Siemens Healthineers,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Steris Corporation,
- Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.),
- NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC (Novanta Inc.),
- Stryker Corporation.
Some developments by the key players in the global market for hybrid operating room are:
|Market Player
|Year
|Key Developments
|Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center
|2022
|
|Getinge AB
|2021
|
|IMRIS and Hill-Rom
|2018
|
Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation
- Product
- Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems
- Angiography Systems
- MRI Systems
- CT Scanners
- Others
- Operating Room Fixtures
- Operating Tables
- Operating Room Lights
- Surgical Booms
- Others
- Surgical Equipment
- Others
- Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems
- Type
- Fixed
- Mobile
- Application
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Thoracic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Others
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Specialty Centers
- Others
- Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
