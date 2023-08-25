Global Video Door Phones Market Set to Soar: Reaching $9.5 Billion by 2031 with 7.8% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Door Phones Market by Type, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Video Door Phones Market" report projects that the video door phones market, which was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, is poised to scale new heights, reaching $9.5 billion by 2031. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies Fuels Growth

The video door phones market is slated to witness a remarkable growth rate of 7.78% from 2022 to 2031. This impressive growth can be attributed to the manifold benefits and the integration of advanced technologies, both of which contribute to the positive impact on the market's expansion.

Enhancing Security with Video Door Phones

A video door phone comprises electrical and electronic equipment with buttons and a handset affixed to a wall. Its primary function is to facilitate communication with visitors outside homes, apartments, or villas. Additionally, it empowers users to lock and unlock the main gate, bolstering security. It serves as an intercom and safety device across various homes, economizing on the installation and maintenance of multiple devices. The market offers two main variants: audio, allowing communication with visitors, and video, enabling residents to visualize visitors on a connected screen.

Driving Factors and Market Dynamics

The escalating demand for home automation and smart devices fuels the requirement for security solutions, thus bolstering the video door phones market. The incorporation of smart technologies has paved the way for controlling devices via smartphones and tablets. The intercom can seamlessly connect with smartphones, enabling remote door control, a boon for households relying on caregivers or accommodating absent friends and family. This heightened convenience and security drive demand, particularly in Western countries.

The proliferation of smart cities worldwide further augments the demand for security and surveillance solutions. As urbanization surges, people gravitate towards apartment living due to spatial constraints, accentuating the need for robust security systems. Wireless door phones offer multi-tier security from community entrances to lobby and front doors. Users can swiftly connect with central safety systems during emergencies. Furthermore, construction booms in the residential and commercial sectors amplify the demand for such security products.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the increasing preference for technologically advanced video door phones and rising disposable income stimulate market growth, the demand for integrated doorbells in smart home systems presents challenges. Global economic uncertainties and difficulties also impact market expansion. However, the global door intercom market is set to prosper, fueled by e-commerce growth, an expanding security and surveillance industry, smart home construction, and heightened brand awareness.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increase in need for security and surveillance

Integration of advanced technologies in video door phones

Restraints:

High cost associated with video door phones

Opportunities:

Surge in adoption of video door phones in the non-residential sector.

Key Market Segments and Players

Market Segmentation:

Type: Wireless Door Phone Wired Door Phone

End User: Residential Non-Residential



Market Players:

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Aiphone

VTech

FERMAX Global

Zmodo

Legrand

SkyBell Technologies, Inc.

1byone, Inc.

Stakeholder Benefits and In-depth Insights

The report offers a wealth of benefits to stakeholders:

Quantitative Analysis: Gain insights into market segments, trends, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031, identifying video door phones market opportunities.

Gain insights into market segments, trends, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031, identifying video door phones market opportunities. Key Insights: Understand drivers, restraints, and opportunities for profit-oriented decisions and strengthening supplier-buyer networks.

Understand drivers, restraints, and opportunities for profit-oriented decisions and strengthening supplier-buyer networks. Segmentation Analysis: Analyze market segments to uncover prevailing opportunities.

Analyze market segments to uncover prevailing opportunities. Regional Mapping: Identify revenue contributions of major countries in each region.

Identify revenue contributions of major countries in each region. Market Player Positioning: Benchmark market players' positions for a clear understanding.

Benchmark market players' positions for a clear understanding. Comprehensive Analysis: Explore regional and global trends, key players, segments, applications, and growth strategies.

