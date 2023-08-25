Global Asset-Based Lending Outlook 2022-2031: Capitalizing on Collateral for Business Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset-Based Lending Market by Type, Interest Rate, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asset-based lending market exhibited a valuation of $561.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to burgeon to $1.72 trillion by 2031, manifesting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the period from 2022 to 2031.

Asset-Based Lending: Empowering Businesses with Secure Financing

Asset-based lending involves extending money under a contract secured by assets. Unlike consumer lending, asset-based financing chiefly benefits businesses. Collateral such as inventory, accounts receivable, equipment, or other possessions of the borrower is pledged for an asset-based loan or line of credit. This type of financing is also referred to as asset-based financing.

Drivers of Asset-Based Lending Market Growth

The market for asset-based lending is on a growth trajectory, fueled by key factors including:

Ease of Eligibility: Asset-based loans offer lenient qualification criteria, a pivotal driver for their increasing popularity. SME Financial Stability: Asset-based loans provide financial stability for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), micro-businesses, and medium-sized enterprises. Flexible Funding: Asset-based lending offers flexible funding options, including additional capital for plant and machinery. Streamlined Funding Process: Asset-based loans can be secured without credit checks or complex cash flow projections, making them ideal for business expansion and safeguarding working capital in volatile markets.

These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the asset-based lending market. As asset-based loans are secured by collateral, they entail lower interest rates compared to unsecured lending, rendering them less risky. Consequently, the perceived risk of the loan influences the interest rate, with assets enhancing liquidity.

Furthermore, asset-based loans outperform unsecured loans and credit lines in terms of swiftness and simplicity of arrangement. However, market expansion could be curtailed by the mounting burden of non-performing assets (NPAs), a trend exacerbated by factors such as global commodity price downturns, stalled projects, and deliberate defaults. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated NPAs due to reduced economic activity, elevated unemployment, and income contraction.

Opportunities for Market Growth

The asset-based lending market presents opportunities for key players, particularly with the emergence of innovative fintech companies in the realm of digital platforms. Specialized goods and value-added services enabled by open data trends, along with process optimization through new technologies, are poised to drive growth in the sector. The industry's evolution hinges on the integration of cutting-edge technology and the increasing reliance on digital banking.

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of asset-based lending encompass:

Drivers:

Improved Liquidity

Easy Qualification Criteria

Access to Significant Funding

Restraints:

Higher Costs and Complexities

Stringent Repayment Schedule

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Key Market Segments and Players

The asset-based lending market is categorized based on:

Type:

Inventory Financing

Receivables Financing

Equipment Financing

Others

Interest Rate:

Fixed Rate

Floating Rate

End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Leading Market Players Include:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Berkshire Bank

Porter Capital

Lloyds Bank

SLR Credit Solutions

Hilton-Baird Group

Barclays Bank PLC

Wells Fargo

White Oak Financial, LLC

Capital Funding Solutions Inc.

Key Takeaways

The asset-based lending market is set to surge driven by factors such as eligibility ease, financial stability for businesses, flexible funding, and lower risk compared to unsecured lending. Market players should seize opportunities presented by technological advancements and innovative fintech solutions, while addressing challenges posed by NPAs and economic disruptions.

