5G Rollout Accelerates Global Deception Technology Market Growth, Aims for $7 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deception Technology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Deception Technology estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR
The Deception Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$426.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Acalvio Technologies, Inc
- Allure Security Technology, Inc
- Attivo Networks, Inc
- CounterCraft SL
- CYBERTRAP Software GmbH
- Cymmetria, Inc
- Cysiv
- Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc
- Fortinet, Inc
- Guardicore Ltd
- Illusive Networks
- Rapid7, Inc
- Ridgeback Network Defense Inc
- Sandvine
- Smokescreen Technologies
- Trapx Security
- Varmour
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|281
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Novel Opportunities Emerge in the wake of Pandemic
- Embedding Cybersecurity Into Digital Transformation Accelerated by the COVID-19 Pandemic Will Become Paramount: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)
- An Introduction to Deception Technology
- Deception Technology: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Analysis by Stack Type
- Network Security: The Largest Deception Technology Stack Type
- Data Security Emerges as Fastest Growing Stack Type
- Application Security Continues to Gain Traction in Deception Strategies
- Endpoint Security Remains Highly Relevant
- Deception Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapidly Growing Magnitude & Increasing Cost of Cybercrime: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Deception Technology Market
- Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
- Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017 and 2018
- Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure Raises Importance of Cybersecurity
- Rise of IoT & Widening Attack Surface Accelerate the Shift Towards Deception Technology
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Deception Technology Emerges as Perfect Security Paradigm for IoT
- AI Steps In to Revolutionize Deception Technology Ecosystem
- Robust Opportunities for Deception Software in Cloud Security Landscape
- Attacks on Cloud Hosting Provider by Incident Classes (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Average Frequency of Attacks for Brute Force, Malware/Botnet, Web App Attack & Others
- Surge in Remote Workforce & VPN Deployments Instigate Fresh Wave of Opportunities
- Established Role of BYOD to Give Impetus to Deception Software Deployments
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
- Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on Deception Technology
- Amidst Growing Role of Cybersecurity Solutions in Energy Sector, Deception Technology Eyes Novel Opportunities
- Evolving Cyber Threats Continue to Create Hostile Environment for Energy Enterprises & Utilities
- Deception Technology Seeks Role in Healthcare Networks
- Leading Healthcare Data Breaches by Affected Entities in the US (2018)
- Deception Technology for Retail and Financial Service Providers
- Deception Technology Eyes Opportunities in Data Center Security Landscape
- Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality Amidst Impending Roll Out of 5G, Giving Impetus to Deception Tools
- With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Deception Software to Gain Relevance in Enterprise Systems with Outdated OS
- Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks Augurs Well
- Government Sector to Post Notable Growth: Increased Funding Addressing Cybersecurity Breaches Support Deception Tools Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adrjum
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment