5G Rollout Accelerates Global Deception Technology Market Growth, Aims for $7 Billion Market by 2030

The global market for Deception Technology estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Deception Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$426.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.



Acalvio Technologies, Inc

Allure Security Technology, Inc

Attivo Networks, Inc

CounterCraft SL

CYBERTRAP Software GmbH

Cymmetria, Inc

Cysiv

Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Guardicore Ltd

Illusive Networks

Rapid7, Inc

Ridgeback Network Defense Inc

Sandvine

Smokescreen Technologies

Trapx Security

Varmour

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: Novel Opportunities Emerge in the wake of Pandemic

Embedding Cybersecurity Into Digital Transformation Accelerated by the COVID-19 Pandemic Will Become Paramount: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

An Introduction to Deception Technology

Deception Technology: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Analysis by Stack Type

Network Security: The Largest Deception Technology Stack Type

Data Security Emerges as Fastest Growing Stack Type

Application Security Continues to Gain Traction in Deception Strategies

Endpoint Security Remains Highly Relevant

Deception Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Magnitude & Increasing Cost of Cybercrime: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of Deception Technology Market

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017 and 2018

Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure Raises Importance of Cybersecurity

Rise of IoT & Widening Attack Surface Accelerate the Shift Towards Deception Technology

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Deception Technology Emerges as Perfect Security Paradigm for IoT

AI Steps In to Revolutionize Deception Technology Ecosystem

Robust Opportunities for Deception Software in Cloud Security Landscape

Attacks on Cloud Hosting Provider by Incident Classes (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Average Frequency of Attacks for Brute Force, Malware/Botnet, Web App Attack & Others

Surge in Remote Workforce & VPN Deployments Instigate Fresh Wave of Opportunities

Established Role of BYOD to Give Impetus to Deception Software Deployments

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Threat from Social Networking Sites Puts Focus on Deception Technology

Amidst Growing Role of Cybersecurity Solutions in Energy Sector, Deception Technology Eyes Novel Opportunities

Evolving Cyber Threats Continue to Create Hostile Environment for Energy Enterprises & Utilities

Deception Technology Seeks Role in Healthcare Networks

Leading Healthcare Data Breaches by Affected Entities in the US (2018)

Deception Technology for Retail and Financial Service Providers

Deception Technology Eyes Opportunities in Data Center Security Landscape

Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality Amidst Impending Roll Out of 5G, Giving Impetus to Deception Tools

With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Deception Software to Gain Relevance in Enterprise Systems with Outdated OS

Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks Augurs Well

Government Sector to Post Notable Growth: Increased Funding Addressing Cybersecurity Breaches Support Deception Tools Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



